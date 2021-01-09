The race for the Grand Junction City Council began this week as some candidates have publicly announced their campaigns and are collecting signatures.
On Wednesday Council Member Rick Taggart announced his re-election bid with a focus on bolstering the economy and spending taxpayer funds wisely. He said helping the city and its businesses as they recover from COVID-19 will be an important task going forward.
“I’m not done with what I am trying to do,” Taggart said. “I have not completed the job. I want to continue to push forward on the diversity of our economy. I want to do everything possible I can to help the business community, as well as the nonprofits having to do with COVID-19.”
Taggart said he wants to see responsible growth in the city that maintains a balance with the outdoor lifestyle many residents value. He is currently collecting signatures, which must be returned to the city clerk by Jan. 25. He said he hopes to have his collected by around Jan. 18.
Abram Herman announced his candidacy at an event on Thursday, where he collected about 60 signatures. Candidates need 50 signatures from registered voters in Grand Junction to make it on the ballot. He said they will be collecting more in case any are found to not be valid.
Herman, a local business owner, had been considered for a City Council appointment in 2019, but was ultimately not selected. He said he has been interested in running to ensure the council thinks long term about the issues facing the city.
“My concern has always been that some of the decisions being made are thinking short term and not long term,” Herman said. “What I’m interested in is making sure our community maintains the character we have here. We have a certain way of life out here and I don’t want to see mismanaged growth turn it into something like the Front Range.”
Other Grand Junction residents are expected to file with the city to run for seats on the council. The Daily Sentinel will be reporting on those candidates in the coming days.
There are two members of the current City Council who will not be seeking reelection. Council Member Phyllis Norris has reached her term limit, but said she has enjoyed her time on the Council.
“If I could run again I would because I just really enjoyed working for the community, but I can’t and I believe in term limits,” Norris said.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said that although he is eligible to run for re-election, he has chosen to step aside. He said he will focus on other goals and that it has been a challenge to serve on council while maintaining his day job.
“We’ve had a good ride and it’s time to move on,” Wortmann said. “Everybody wants me to run again except for my wife and I.”
Anyone interested in running for City Council can download a candidate packet from the city website or pick one up at City Hall. City Hall is currently closed to the public, but prospective candidates can call 970-244-1509 and a packet will be brought to the door.