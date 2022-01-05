It's true that Rick Taggart was re-elected to the Grand Junction City Council just last year, but that didn't stop him from throwing his hat into the ring for the Colorado House on Wednesday.
Taggart said that while he enjoys serving on the council, he said his fellow councilors are good people who can do well for the city without him.
In an interview, Taggart said it's a good time to move to the state level in the newly redrawn House District 55.
"I told people when I ran again for City Council this past year that I really didn't feel that my job was done, that I still wanted to serve this community that I so dearly love," he said. "After giving it a lot of thought, I felt like the combination of my experience and my ability to reach across the aisle when it's necessary to get things done, I felt like I could serve this community and the state at the same time."
The district, which covers most of the city, currently is represented by Rep. Janice Rich, a Republican who is running to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott in Senate District 7, which covers the county and part of northern Delta County.
Taggart will face Grand Junction doctor Patricia Weber in the Republican Party primary in June. Another candidate, Cindy Ficklin, dropped out late last month. To date, no Democrat or third-party candidate has entered the race.
Taggart has been in the council for the past six years, including doing a two-year stint as Grand Junction mayor.
He first moved to Grand Junction in the early 1980s to manage and operate Marmot Mountain Works, an outdoor clothing manufacturer that he eventually sold. He later went on to work for other outdoor gear companies before retiring as a businessman in 2010.
Since then, he has been a business instructor at Colorado Mesa University.
"Folks that know me know that I get very much involved in policy, and pride myself on knowing the issues inside and out by studying it and researching it," Taggart said
"Some of the issues that we have at the municipal level, infrastructure and transportation, is going to be very important," he added. "Support of our public safety efforts are important both at the municipal level and the state level. Homelessness and my concern about mental health ... I'm worried about that and what more the state can be doing."
Weber, who entered the race last month, is a 25-year resident of Grand Junction who worked as a staff radiologist at Community Hospital.
She's also been a volunteer for HopeWest and the Mesa County Health Department, and has served on the county's Medical Society Board. Weber also has served on the central committee for the Mesa County Republican Party.
In a related development, a second Democrat has entered the race for the newly redrawn House District 57, which includes Garfield, Pitkin and parts of Eagle County.
Cole Berger, a Glenwood Springs businessman who grew up on a ranch near Silt, jumped in late last month to challenge fellow Democrat Elizabeth Velasco, chief executive officer of Global Language Services, in the June primary. Berger had been in the running to be the Democratic Party's nominee for the 3rd Congressional District, but has since dropped out of that race.
The winner of that primary would face Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle.