As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Junction City Council Member Rick Taggart led Trish Weber by 1,268 votes in the Republican Primary for Colorado House District 55.
With 16,342 votes counted so far, Taggart has received 8,805 and Weber has received 7,537 votes.
“I think it would stand to reason I’m really pleased with the results,” Taggart said Tuesday. “I think it’s a little early to say I’ve won, but I’m pleased with how things have gone.”
Taggart has been a city council member for the past six years, two as mayor. He was formerly an executive for outdoor companies including Swiss Army Brands and Marmot. He also works as an adjunct professor for Colorado Mesa University.
“I just hope it all holds, and I appreciate the support I’ve gotten from the community, it means a great deal to me,” Taggart said.
Weber, a political neophyte, had focused her campaign on improving access to health care and education.
She also said she wanted to help rein in big government and help small businesses.
Taggart said he too hopes to focus his time in the Legislature in helping small businesses, but also in bringing more transportation dollars to the region.
The winner goes on to face Democrat Damon John Davis in the general election.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Velasco had a commanding lead over Cole Buerger for the Democratic spot in the race for House District 57.
Velasco led Buerger by 28%, 64% to 36%. She goes on to face Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, in November.
Because both districts heavily favor one party over the other, Republican for HD55 and Democrat for HD57, the two winning candidates are expected to have little difficulty when the general election comes along in November.
Legislative redistricting that paired the right-leaning Garfield County with left-leaning Pitkin County means district 57 now favors Democrats by about 15 percentage points, at least based on the results of the last eight election cycles.
Further north in House District 26, which includes Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Eagle Counties, Savannah Wilson led the race to move on as the Republican candidate in a newly redrawn district that only slightly leans blue.
Wolfson led Glenn Lowe II by about 22% percent of the vote. The winner will go on to the November election against Democrat Meghan Lukens, who did not have a primary challenger.