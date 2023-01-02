Republican Rick Taggart, who won a seat in the state house from District 55, will be sworn in on Jan. 9. He resigned from the Grand Junction City Council after eight years and will live in Denver the first five months of the year while the house is in session. Taggart, a competitive cyclist, said he’ll need to find some new training partners after he gets settled in Denver.
One of Rick Taggart’s first orders of business as the newly elected representative for House District 55 is to find some people to ride his bike with.
Taggart, who recently resigned from his seat on the Grand Junction City Council after an eight-year tenure, will be sworn in Jan. 9, and will live in Denver for the first five months of the year.
As a competitive cyclist, that means Taggart needs to find some new training partners.
“I put out a feeler and one of the teams that I know over there has reached out to me. I know a couple of their competitors, and they’ve reached out to me and said ‘Rick, we’d really like if you could join us,’ so I’ve got to make that decision at some point here,” Taggart said. “It’s nice to have training partners and I’m going to miss my training partners here for those first five months of the year.”
That’s not the only thing he’ll miss about Grand Junction, though.
Taggart said he will miss mentoring students and teaching at Colorado Mesa University while he’s in Denver during the spring.
“It keeps me studying, reading, it challenges me,” Taggart said. “It’s amazing what questions you can get from students.”
He said he will also miss being around in Grand Junction and meeting with people, and the staff and others with whom he has worked.
“I’ve enjoyed the eight years and certainly treasure the fact that people put their faith in me and hopefully I did the right thing for them,” Taggart said.
Taggart said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished during his approximately eight years on council. He remembers when he was first sworn in.
“My first election was really special to me and the swearing-in was really special to me,” Taggart said. “As I kid my wife, I never envisioned myself doing this. Business, yes. Staying a competitor and an athlete, yes. Serving the community I so dearly love? I just never envisioned that.
“That was a very bittersweet moment because my mother had died seven months before I was sworn in, and that was something she had always wanted me to do, is to give back to my community.”
From a practical standpoint, Taggart said he’s happy with a lot of the things council has worked on during his tenure.
“I think we’ve pushed forward a lot of initiatives that over the long haul I think will benefit the community, most notably in my mind the work we’ve done on the river and rehabilitating the river,” he said.
Taggart’s vacant seat on city council will be filled via special election in April, at the same time as the regular municipal election. Four seats will be open during that election: Taggart’s, as well as those held by Anna Stout, Chuck McDaniel and Phil Pe’a.
Nomination petitions are available at city hall.
Taggart said he hopes whoever succeeds him puts time into understanding the issues and different perspectives surrounding them.
“The best advice I could give would be know the issues that concern our citizens, and know them inside and out, and listen to different approaches and different solutions.”
“One of the things you learn in government, whether it’s municipal or not, is that with all the differing points of view, you’ve got to find a common ground. You’ve got to learn how to compromise, you really have to listen.”
Like all elected officials, Taggart worked through some occasionally testy situations, and developed a reputation for being somewhere between mild-mannered and cool-headed.
“People that know me know I pride myself on being a gentleman, and when things get a little heated and get a little bit too personal, I kind of shudder, because I don’t think that’s what our citizens expect from us,” Taggart said.
“I hurt a lot inside because that’s just not who I am,” he said. “In all cases I think you learn how you can respect your fellow council members, your fellow man better on an ongoing basis.”
Taggart will bring that sensibility to Denver. He said he plans to move in early January before the legislative session starts to get his bearings.
“I will always be humbled by the trust that this community has put in me. That means a great deal to me,” Taggart said. “I will continue to try to honor that and do the absolute best I can.”