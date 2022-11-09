Republicans Rick Taggart, Matt Soper and Janice Rich had little difficulty winning their respective races for various seats in the Colorado Legislature during Tuesday’s elections.
Rich easily handled Democrat David Stahlke for Senate District 7 to replace term-limited state Sen. Ray Scott for a district that includes all of Mesa County and a portion of northwest Delta County.
That win makes her the first woman state senator to represent Mesa County.
“Women rule,” Rich said at an Election Day party in the hospitality suite at Suplizio Field for the Mesa County Republican Party.
“It will be very exciting to be the first female state senator for the county,” she added. “I think it’s time for there to be a female senator. I have the female perspective on bills, although I don’t like to really categorize it that way. I think it’s more important that I set an example for woman that want to follow in these footsteps.”
Rich said that being a woman help her see things in a different way, but also having expansive experience in county government helps, too.
Rich served two terms as county treasurer and county clerk before being elected to the Colorado House.
Taggart, who currently serves on the Grand Junction City Council, won over Democrat Damon Davis for House District 55, which includes most of the city that Rich has been representing for the past four years.
Taggart said he’s already being hit up by other lawmakers elsewhere in the state trying to get his support on various issues, something that shocked him.
“I’ve already gotten emails and threats to vote on this or vote on that,” Taggart said at the same GOP party. “I’ve always been a person that researches issues on both sides very carefully, and I will continue to do that. I know that it takes more hours and more dedication, but I did that in my business career and it’s what made me successful.”
Soper defeated Democrat AliceMarie Slaven-Emond to serve a third term in House District 54, which includes most of Mesa County and the western half of Delta County, including the city of Delta.
Up north, unofficial returns shows Democrat Elizabeth Velsaso unseating the incumbent in House District 57, which includes all of Garfield County.
She defeated Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, with about 55% of the vote. That after that district was paired with left-leaning Pitkin County and a small chunk of Eagle County during last year’s redistricting, which turned it from a district that heavily favored Republicans into one that favors Democrats.
To the south, Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, pulled out another victory for House District 58, which under redistricting now stretches from Dolores County to the eastern half of Delta County. He defeated Democrat Kevin Kuns with about 55% of the vote.
The win gives Catlin his fourth and final term in the Colorado House.
Meanwhile, Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, also won a fourth term in the House, defeating Republican Shelli Shaw with nearly 66% of the vote, while Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, defeated Republican Matt Solomon, a former Eagle town councilor for Senate District 8, which encompasses the northwest corner of the state. Roberts was leading with 60% of the vote.
The final Western Slope race in House District 26, which includes Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, is too close to call.
There, Democrat Megan Lukens of Steamboat Springs is running against Republican Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek.