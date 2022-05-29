The two Republican candidates who face each other in next month’s primary for House District 55 are preparing for an uphill battle.
Not against each other, per se, but both know that, if elected, they likely would find themselves in the minority party in the Colorado House, where Democrats are expected to maintain their near overwhelming majority.
As a result, both plan to follow the lead of Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Matt Soper, R-Delta. Those two lawmakers, Patricia Weber and Rick Taggart say, have earned reputations for working across the political aisle, and getting results.
“It’s about creating relationships and getting people to listen to you to show your point of view to draw them in to knowing that there’s more than what they are seeing,” Weber said.
“I’ve tried to serve with the utmost of integrity,” Taggart said, referring to his seven years on the Grand Junction City Council. “I’ve tried to always work well with my fellow council members trying to find solutions to problems, and I just feel very strongly that the approach that I have taken over the years plus the leadership side of my business career equips me to be effective in Denver to work with other legislators.”
Both said they’ve reached points in their lives that they feel it is time for something new, something that would allow them to serve the district, which encompasses most of the city. They are running to replace Rich, who is running for Senate District 7 to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
“I think there is something large that is missing in the House, and that is a doctor in the House,” said Weber, who is a radiologist. “A lot of our problems involve legislation that deal with health care or things that touch health care. I can bring that knowledge base. I can help them understand different things that might be effective with those laws.”
Taggart, on the other hand, is well versed in all things municipal, saying that he can be on hand in the House to remind lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, what cities and towns can do on their own, without having to deal with unfunded mandates from the state that far too often are one-size-fit all attempts at addressing issues.
“I think legislators need to learn that municipalities have very good ordinances and very good people as well,” said Taggart, who served as mayor for two of his seven years on the council. “When the state starts over-mandating with state regulations, as compared to allowing the municipalities to make decisions that are right for their constituents, that over reach is far too much at times.”
Both candidates also are interested in helping improve the state’s K-12 education system, some of which is to stop mandating certain things.
For Weber, much can be improved if local school boards are left to decide for themselves on such things as curriculum.
For Taggart, the way the state funds schools hasn’t changed greatly in 30 years, a system he says that has never been fair to such school districts as Mesa County’s.
Taggart also wants to focus on fast-tracking long sought transportation projects for local governments, such as connecting 29 Road with Interstate 70.
Weber also wants to work on insurance reform, finding new ways to help lower the cost of health care, such as providing for a hospital-only insurance plan for patients. She’s also concerned about a recent new law on abortion, and believes the fees the Colorado Legislature routinely approves are a violation of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, despite court rulings to the contrary.
Taggart also wants to find new ways to help developers build new homes, saying that regulations end up delaying projects that ultimately cost builders.
The winner of the June 28 primary, ballots for which go out next week, will go on to face Democrat Damon Davis in the November general election.