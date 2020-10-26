The City Market at 630 24 Road helped to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
A blue tent set up outside the store was the place people could drop off any drugs they wanted to get rid of, whether it be opioids or otherwise. The only question asked was if there was a needle, so officers handling the drugs weren’t pricked. No arrests nor scoldings, just a safe place for people on the path to sobriety to drop off drugs.
“People might be getting rid of them for themselves or for people they live with,” said Sarah Green, who works with Americorps, the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Sober AF Entertainment (SAFE). “Having a safe place to get rid of the drugs is so important because then they don’t feel like they’re being accused of anything or getting in trouble for just trying to save their life or somebody else’s life.”
Grand Junction’s participation in the annual event that helps reduce stigmatization of addiction wasn’t guaranteed at the beginning of October.
About three weeks ago, Duke Rumley, founder of SAFE, found out there were no plans to honor the event in the city. Rumley, who helped organize an event on the Colorado Mesa University campus in September for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day, reached out to the Drug Enforcement Administration to help organize a spot for Take Back Day.
“The Western Slope has been marginalized for a long time when it comes to recovery support,” he said.
At the City Market on Saturday, Green and Lacey Hays, a political consultant from Golden who works with SAFE, were there to help as well.
Promoting sobriety is important to Hays. Her dad was an alcoholic and died when she was 15 years old, she said.
Drug overdose deaths continue to rise in the U.S. and events like Drug Take Back Day are one way to suppress that number, they said.
“People don’t need to be afraid of things like, ‘What if my name is on it or if somebody sees me?’,” Green said. “You’re here and you’re doing a great thing. You’re saving lives.”