It’s a familiar situation.
The radio crackles to life, breaking the silence of a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.
A report of an “unattended death” is the call.
It could be anything. Natural causes, suicide, medical situation; it might even be death from foul play.
Like most calls, there’s a jolt of adrenaline, but with this one there’s an uneasy feeling because of the unknown.
Regardless of the cause of death, there’s one thing deputies need to brace for.
“With these situations, 95% of the time they are having one of the worst days of their life,” said Mesa County Undersheriff Matt King about those family members.
Datokah Shea-Shelly had one of those calls recently. At 25, he’s one of the young deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Because of the unknown, unattended deaths are treated as an investigation first.
“It’s really one of the most unique things that we do in law enforcement,” Shea-Shelly said. “It’s an investigation, but we’re trying to remain as professional and even- keeled as possible.”
It starts with the information that comes into dispatch, but when the radio call comes in, the deputy’s mental preparation begins.
“I’m doing that on the whole ride there. Dispatch is giving me a little bit of information, and I’m trying to mentally prepare,” Shea-Shelly said.
Like a photography sideshow, thoughts start clicking through his head as he arrives on scene.
Where is the body, how emotional is the family, is foul play a possibility, could the scene be hostile… so many thoughts as he arrives at the door.
“There’s a ton of things going through my head. It’s unbelievably tough to prepare for those situations. Honestly, my mind is racing, and I’m thinking of a thousand different things and different situations,” Shea-Shelly said.
Then that door opens and the situation becomes real.
After this call in August, a family member posted a message to Facebook thanking Shea-Shelly for the way he handled the situation.
“…He was sent to my house the morning we lost my dad … I was walking around in a daze, he let me answer his questions about what happened on my own time, he let me answer one and walk off and come back for another one. He was kind and sweet during a time where none of my family knew what to do. He covered my dad respectfully while we waited for the coroner to show up and take him. … So thank you officer, you made that whole morning just a tiny bit easier.”
King’s words come to mind: 95% of these calls, people are having one of the worst days of their lives.
King, a 21-year law enforcement veteran who was recently promoted to undersheriff, said sometimes the hardest part of the kinds of calls that Shea-Shelly had to handle comes with the next call. The deputy has to push that scene to the back of their minds and move on quickly.
“When they go from one call to the next call, meeting people who are probably going through one of the worst days of their lives, you have to be self-aware enough to realize that they have to change from this mode of communication to a different mode of communication to be effective,” King said.
Handling the wayward emotions of family members can drain a deputy’s mental state.
“It hits you full force, but you kind of have to brush it off,” Shea-Shelly said. “We can’t let their emotions affect your emotions. We need to try and put our emotions off until later.”
The young deputy echoes King’s statement of the importance of moving on quickly.
“We have different calls that require different emotions and difference scenarios,” he said.
Handling the emotions and stress of the law enforcement job is key to staying on the job.
Those unattended death calls are tough.
“It wears on us. We feel their emotions, especially when you see someone crying and upset,” Shea-Shelly said.
A FULL BUCKET
King uses an analogy of a full bucket when talking about the mental challenges of the job.
“It’s like if you take a bucket and fill it with water and if you keep pouring water into it, sooner or later, if you don’t dump that bucket, it’s going to overflow.”
“There are ways we help out deputies, help our staff to make sure that bucket doesn’t overflow,” King said.
Terlecky agreed: “It’s vital. Our job as an agency and an organization is to take care of the people in our community. But we need to take care of ourselves first so we can help other people.”
Experience plays a large role in helping young deputies understand the tribulations of the job. King, 57, has been with Mesa County for 18 years, and Patrol Sgt. Curtis Brammer, 47, has been with the department since 2009.
King and Brammer help train young deputies as part of the Field Officer Training program, which lasts 17 weeks.
With young officers, understanding the bucket analogy might not be that easy. But for veteran officers who have had that bucket filling up for years, it’s very real.
For King, his bucket overflowed about nine years into his career.
Not wanting to reveal the situation that had him questioning his career, King said the key is having a support system and life away from the job.
“I think I got to the point where my bucket overflowed. I went home after (that situation) and said I’m done with this, I’m not going to do it anymore.
“Luckily I have enough of a support base. I’ve been married for 37 years to a wonderful lady. She told me that wasn’t the right attitude to have. She said ‘you’re here to speak for the people who can’t always speak for themselves.’ ”
He took a deep breath, composing himself after talking of those memories.
“Taking care of yourself, it’s not just your physical health, but it’s also your mental health. This job has a major impact on people over the long term.
“I’m very aware of the importance of being able to talk to others, talk to peers,” he said.
Getting young deputies to understand the importance of dealing with the mental stress is the goal.
“We’re trying, really from Day 1, we want people getting into this work understanding that they have to deal with that from the beginning,” Brammer said.
Even as a young deputy, for Shea-Shelly, the weight of the job can get heavy at times.
“It could take the entire day,” he said about when the emotions might hit him. “It could be the first call of the day, then we have to battle through that for the rest of the day.”
At one time, the mental and emotional part of the job was largely ignored.
“If you look 30 or 40 years ago in law enforcement, there was a stigma about not showing that weakness,” King said. “Thankfully that has changed. We realize it’s very important to take care of our employees.”
Brammer said taking care of staff means they can do a better job helping the community.
“The Sheriff’s Office has done a very good job integrating that into our culture,” he said. “We care about our people, we care about our community, and that trickles down through the entire organization that it’s OK to have those conversations and talk about stuff to get through it.”
It also leads to staff longevity within the department.
“If you don’t pay attention to your bucket, at some point, it’s going to fill up,” Brammer said. “Instilling that from the beginning, especially with the younger folks we’re seeing now, it (leads to) longevity.”
Life away from the job is another key, King said, and so is the peer support within the law enforcement department.
“The bonds you make among officers, it’s incredible. We’ve always been very proactive here to create these peer support teams. That allows people the opportunity to talk about something that may be affecting them,” he said.
Open, honest and trusted communication with peers is the only way it can help fellow officers, King said.
“We take care of our employees, and the return on that is we can take care of our community better because we are taking care of ourselves.”
Then the radio crackles to life …