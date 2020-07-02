About 30 community leaders from police to local government to social advocates met Tuesday evening to begin to address issues of inequality in Mesa County.
The task force came in response to peaceful protests held around Mesa County, and requests made by protesters during a public comment period during the Grand Junction City Council meeting on June 3 to form a committee. At that meeting local residents recounted their experiences with racial inequality in the community.
“One of the things we want to acknowledge right off the bat is we’re bringing a lot of different voices together that represent many different groups — some are overlapping, some are not,” said Grand Junction City Council member Anna Stout, who ran the first meeting. “But our idea is to create a shared vision that this group is going to work together to address.”
Those voices included Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis, representatives from the city of Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade. Students from District 51 and Colorado Mesa University were there. There were people representing veterans, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the LBGTQ community, among many others.
Antonio Clark with the group Right and Wrong (RAW), which emerged out of the early June protests, spoke about the idea behind gathering so many local organizations and groups together to address inequality.
“The vision we had was pulling from all these different parts of the community,” Clark said. “Just working together to improve the town in whatever fashion that looks like. With all these different people and different resources I feel like we can attack at lot of the problems that affect our community.”
The first meeting did not get into the substance of the issues it hopes to address, but Stout said it was about laying a strong base for the group going forward.
Much of that work involved sharing ideas about the group’s mission, why it was there, and vision, what it hoped to accomplish, should be.
“When this task force finally comes together and says, ‘You know what? We’ve done our job, we are ready to dissolve, we don’t need to be here anymore because we have accomplished what we set out to do.’ What is that?” Stout said. “So that’s what we’re going to be talking about when we’re looking at our vision.”
The members of the group wrote down their ideas for the group’s mission and vision on sticky notes and then discussed which group they would fit in. They later chose a subcommittee to help draft the task force’s mission and vision statement and another to establish bylaws.
Going forward, the task force plans to meet twice a month on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and will rotate locations between Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Clifton and Orchard Mesa.
The next meeting will be July 23, at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Barn.
Stout said she knew the work at this meeting was not the exciting work they have ahead, but thanked those attending for helping get the task force off the ground. She said in 30 years in the community she cannot recall another example of such a wide collection of groups working together on a problem.
Clark said he was glad this work was beginning. “I’m really happy that this is happening,” Clark said. “I think that we have a lot of potential to really change this city and make it for the better for everyone. I just hope you guys are as excited as I am to get to work.”