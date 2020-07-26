The task force recently formed to address systemic bias within the community held its second meeting Thursday and agreed on a structure for the organization, as well as mission and vision statements.
“It’s been about four weeks (since the last meeting), but a lot has happened,” said City Council member Anna Stout. “We had the two subcommittees that were assigned from this group last time that were going to take up the two very difficult conversations about how do we govern this organization… and then also why do we exist? What’s our mission and what’s our vision?”
The group was formed in the wake of demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer. Local activists asked for a broad committee to examine systemic bias in the community.
As a result, representatives from more than 20 local organizations — from the Grand Junction City Council to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, as well as groups representing the homeless, faith communities, the Black and Hispanic populations and others — came together to form the task force.
Most of the discussion Thursday was around the mission and vision statements, which were formed from ideas given at the first meeting by those present. The subcommittees then took those ideas and distilled them into sentence-long statements.
VISION STATEMENT
The vision statement that the task force agreed on reads: “We envision an informed, open, and collaborative community with diverse representation within, and meaningful access to, our institutions and systems, through education, policies and resources that continually advance equality and allow for equitable life experience in the Grand Valley.”
The statement was ultimately agreed to by the task force after a lengthy discussion.
Police Chief Doug Shoemaker had questions around how meaningful access was defined and how diverse representation could be measured. Stout said these were aspirational statements that were purposefully subjective and may be something the community is constantly striving for.
Jymi Bond, who was representing the mental health community, said he wanted the vision statement to communicate that understanding one another was important. He said when people think you aren’t trying to learn and understand, but rather change them, that they may stop listening.
“I’m not trying to change you but, if you understand who I am, that lessens your fear and your desire to be defensive,” Bond said.
Stout said she appreciated the comment, but suggested understanding may fit better as an objective, which the group would be discussing at a later meeting. Sheriff Matt Lewis said he felt much of the middle portions of the vision statement were objectives and could be removed from the vision statement.
“It seems like what we have for our vision statement are a list of objectives that are very subjective in their application,” Lewis said. “So we talked a little bit about diversity, but we don’t know when we get there. Even tonight, as diverse as we are, someone is not represented in this room.”
Stout pushed back, saying that diverse representation and meaningful access to institutions was a goal, part of their vision, rather than an objective.
Kenya Contreras, a District 51 student on the task force, said everyone put in suggestions for the vision at the last meeting and even voted on key ideas they thought were important, which the subcommittee then incorporated.
“This was a committee that spent four-plus hours working on this statement,” Contreras said. “I appreciate all the efforts everyone has made to make new statements and add new things, but I would like everyone to keep in mind that we all kind of put our heads (together) on this already.”
Ultimately, the words education and collaboration were added to the task force’s final statement.
MISSION STATEMENT
There was less discussion around the mission statement, which was agreed to as “Finding just and equitable solutions for all by shining a light on implicit, explicit, and systemic bias in our community.”
The original statement had the clauses flipped with the mission statement beginning with “Shining a light…”
Ky Oday, who was representing Colorado Mesa University, said he felt the original phrasing may focus too much on pointing to the problem without providing solutions.
“I would have a hard time saying we’re calling out people in those systems for what they are doing wrong without providing solutions,” Oday said. “Our mission should be solutions and not to shame anyone.”
Grand Junction City Council member Rick Taggart suggested rephrasing the mission statement with the solutions first, which the task force agreed to.
STRUCTURE
The task force agreed to a proposed structure for the organization, which would form a 12-month interim board, as a nonprofit organization and seek 501(c)(3) status.
There will be a seven-member steering committee with a four-member executive committee, as well as working groups or committees that look at specific issues. Those issues will be identified at a later meeting.
It also agreed to a consensus voting system called “Fist to Five,” which allows for members to show their level of comfort with a vote by showing between zero and five fingers.
“So we have a structure that is independent of all the other institutions sitting here,” Stout said. “This does not belong to the city. This does not belong to the school district. This does not belong to any one community. This belongs to itself.”