The Grand Valley Task Force, which was formed last summer to address systemic bias within the community, will be holding a meeting on Feb. 25 to update the community on its progress.
The Task Force was formed following racial justice demonstrations over the summer in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police. It includes representatives from local municipalities, schools, police, healthcare and the community at large, among others.
For the last several months the Task Force has broken out into seven smaller working groups that are tackling specific areas where bias can be addressed from School District 51 to mental health institutions to law enforcement.
City Council member Anna Stout, who has worked on the Task Force since its formation, said each working group is moving forward and making progress, but they are all in different phases of that process.
“Some are still in the phase of gathering the right people and ensuring the right people are in the working group whereas some of the other working groups are already prioritizing our eight objectives and putting those in the order that that working group is going to address them,” Stout said. “Then some are already at the point that they’re starting to draft strategies to address those objectives.”
Stout said one of their early goals was to identify members of the community who represent important institutions related to their topic and make sure they are represented on the working group. Each group is also including members of the public and Stout said some are still looking to add those voices.
“Each of the groups are in different levels of progress,” Stout said. “Some of them have just recently settled on these are the members of this working group and we’re going to move forward with these members. Some are still seeking people to round out the group.”
For anyone interested in participating, Stout said they can email gvtaskforce@gmail.com or visit the group’s facebook page and send a message. She said more voices from the community are needed.
“There is still opportunity for people to participate,” Stout said. “This is not an exclusive closed club. A lot of the working groups are still looking for members of the community primarily.”
Stout said each working group will share the work it has done with the community at the February meeting, which will likely be held via Zoom. She said the work has been steady, but that people should expect the process to take time given the size and complexity of the issues.
“Nothing about this process is easy or fast,” Stout said. “So if there’s anybody out there wondering what has the Task Force done, I don’t anticipate our work is going to be immediately visible or immediately impactful because the topic that we’re really trying to take on is such a complex and broad and multidimensional issue.”