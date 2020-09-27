The Grand Valley Task Force, which is looking into systemic racial biases within Mesa County, will be shifting focus to the seven working groups it created to look into specific issues in the community.
For the past several months, a broad collection of community leaders has been meeting to establish the structure and objectives of the group. With much of that initial organization work complete, it will meet less frequently as a whole while those working groups will meet regularly.
In the near term, Grand Junction City Councilmember Anna Stout said the focus will be on filling out each group with a diverse membership. Those groups will then look into issues of bias in everything from law enforcement to mental health.
“We’re making sure we have nine to eleven members that bring a variety of experience, the right expertise and authority in some cases,” Stout said.
A four-member executive committee will continue to work to formalize the task force, Stout said. It will be registered with the Secretary of State’s office as a charitable organization by the end of October, she said. However, they are not going to be asking for donations at this time.
A steering committee composed of the executive committee and one member of each working group will meet monthly to share progress and discuss strategy.
On a quarterly basis, all of the working groups and the executive committee will meet to give updates on their work, Stout said. This is intended more to educate the public about the task force’s work, she said. The first of these meetings is scheduled for January.
In June, Stout said the group is planning to hold a meeting to evaluate its objectives and see if they need to be updated. All of the meetings will be open to the public, she said. Times and locations will be posted to their Facebook page and they are planning an email list to share information for those who are interested.
Stout said she has been encouraged by the interest of the public, pointing to their meeting last week, which was well attended. She said she has also appreciated how seriously the community leaders from around the county have taken the task force and engaged with it.
“There has been a lot of enthusiasm around (the task force) and I think that’s been a very positive thing,” Stout said.