The task force that has been formed to address systemic bias in the Grand Valley agreed at its Thursday meeting to seven areas it will be focusing on including education and law enforcement.
The group voted to form working groups that will identify how bias impacts these systems, research how to address it and assist the community leaders in evaluating their organizations. Those groups will be looking into K-12 education, mental health, community/society, business/commerce/jobs, law enforcement, criminal justice and human services.
The group also voted on a set of eight objectives for those working groups that included ways to engage the community and provide better access to information for everyone in the community.
“These are the product of what was brainstormed last time, what people said was important to this group for us to be trying to accomplish as a task force,” Grand Junction City Council Member Anna Stout said. “These are the checkboxes that we have to check off to accomplish our mission and achieve the long term vision.”
Members of the task force, as well as some community members who came to observe the meeting, split up into those seven working groups based on which issue interested them. They voted for interim chairs and discussed other members of the community that should be invited to participate. Ultimately, each working group hopes to have between nine and 11 members.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
The task force elected a four member executive committee made up of leaders from across the valley.
Stout, along with David Combs of Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County, Colorado Mesa University student representative Jasmin Tellez and Palisade Town Trustee Jamie Somerville will serve on the executive committee.
Combs said he envisioned the role as a short term interim type position that would provide guidance as the group continued to grow. He said he was glad to be a part of it.
“It’s really ironic that we’re all here today because it’s something that a lot of us have envisioned for maybe 25 or 30 years and it took a very tragic incident for us to come together,” Combs said, referring to the killing of George Floyd.
The task force will meet again Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Middle School.