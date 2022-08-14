A $50,000 grant from Colorado River District made up little more than a fifth of the $240,000 that Colorado State University research scientist Perry Cabot needed to study high-tech agricultural management methods in Fruita.

But Cabot says the grant was “hugely significant.” He had received a $60,000 contribution from Kansas State University, contingent on him being able to find more. Then came the river district grant, which was made possible by voter approval of a tax hike in November 2020.