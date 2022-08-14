A $50,000 grant from Colorado River District made up little more than a fifth of the $240,000 that Colorado State University research scientist Perry Cabot needed to study high-tech agricultural management methods in Fruita.
But Cabot says the grant was “hugely significant.” He had received a $60,000 contribution from Kansas State University, contingent on him being able to find more. Then came the river district grant, which was made possible by voter approval of a tax hike in November 2020.
Cabot said that when Colorado State University learned of the river district’s support for the project, it wanted to back the project, too.
“The river district was the proverbial snowball to allow the thing to grow,” he said.
The project, which required buying an overhead traveling sprinkler system that will be used at CSU’s Western Colorado Research Center — Grand Valley, in Fruita, will involve studying digital, precision agriculture that makes use of artificial intelligence. Sensors acquiring information on soil, crop conditions and weather will enable computers to make decisions about more precisely applying fertilizer and water.
Cabot said while artificial intelligence “is pretty far out there” in terms of use in agriculture, the research should have ancillary benefits for agricultural operators making management decisions with commonly available data on things such as soil and weather data.
Everything from even basic methods of data acquisition to use of efficient overhead sprinklers is going to play a role in maximizing and optimizing use of Colorado River water in the future, amid an unprecedented drought that shows no signs of significantly abating, Cabot says.
Cabot, who volunteered that he voted for the river district tax measure, thinks the approach being taken by the Community Funding Partnership program that the tax measure funded is important. The river district wants to see its grants used as a catalyst for pursuing additional funds for projects from other sources.
Cabot said $50,000 can do a lot on its own in funding some projects, but also can attract funding for bigger projects.
“It’s just a perfect way to allow money to grow. It’s not an understatement to say I was able to grow that $50,000 into $240,000,” he said.
He’s full of appreciation for the program that district voters approved.
“I think it speaks volumes of the people of the Upper Colorado River (Basin), our different counties, that we understand carve-out funding programs are absolutely necessary to face the challenges ahead. I applaud the river district for putting that out there. Thank you, citizens of the river district, for voting yes on it,” Cabot said.
FUNDING RESULTS TO DATE
Proponents of 43 other water-related projects likely share Cabot’s appreciation for the new program.
Amy Moyer, who oversees the program for the river district, said there has been high demand for program funding, and so far the district has awarded 44 projects a total of just more than $5 million.
“We’ve really had a lot of interest,” said Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis, who also sits on the river district’s board of directors as Mesa County’s representative.
He’s particularly happy that the program focuses on not only big projects but smaller ones, such as entities that may “need a pipe or something like that.”
“I’m really excited about it,” he said about the program. “I think we’re off to a great star,t and I think it’s going to be a lot of benefit for the water resources of western Colorado.”
The tax measure involved doubling the district’s tax rate to 0.5 mills, an increase that at the time of its proposal was estimated would cost homeowners $1.90 per $100,000 in residential property value.
Proposed during a politically divisive presidential election year, it was resoundingly approved by 72% over voters in a 15-county district ranging from liberal enclaves such as Pitkin County to staunchly conservative ones like Mesa County.
“In western Colorado, one issue people can agree on is the importance of water,” the district’s general manager, Andy Mueller said on election night as he marveled at the size of the measure’s victory.
While 14% of the measure’s revenues are going toward helping shore up the district’s operational budget, the rest, estimated to be about $4.2 million a year, is dedicated to the funding program.
The program focuses on five categories: productive agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, and conservation and efficiency.
Moyer said the river district tries to be strategic in how it allocates funding. Funding might be granted early in a project’s development, to be used as leverage to obtain other funding. Or maybe it provides the last dollars for a project that is encountering increased expenses because of supply chain issues but can go to construction with that final funding boost.
A DIVERSITY OF PROJECTS
The river district started out its grant allocations in a big way. The board approved $1 million toward a project estimated at more than $20 million to build a channel to reconnect the Colorado River where the Windy Gap Reservoir blocks its flow in Grand County.
The project, which includes building a redesigned dam, is expected to improve fish habitat and boost water quality for downstream irrigators.
According to a recent news release from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., the project has received final authorization for construction, and a final funding gap of $8 million has been closed by federal and local partners.
Moyer said the project is an example of how the district tries to use its dollars strategically, and it was important to show Western Slope support for a project that remedies impacts of an on-channel reservoir built in the past.
The district also pitched in $500,000 toward a Nature Conservancy project to rebuild a historic diversion and modernize a headgate on the lower Yampa River to improve drought resilience and habitat connectivity along at least 20 miles of the river. That project also will support endangered fish recovery and meeting water users’ long-term irrigation needs.
Funds have gone to diverse projects, and some locally funded ones are:
n $50,000 to help the Grand Mesa Water Users’ Association install electronic capacity sensors at reservoirs on Grand Mesa to allow for real-time data collection. This will result in more efficient and accurate water deliveries, and help agricultural producers in the Surface Creek Valley better understand water availability and better respond to drought conditions and plan water use.
n $35,000 toward rehabilitating the dam at Kendall Reservoir, also known as Kenney Creek Reservoir, on Grand Mesa to support fishing and provide supplemental irrigation water in the Plateau Creek basin. Construction on that project is nearly complete.
n $38,200 for the lateral ditch ML47 headgate and ditch piping improvement project, which involves improving a headgate and ditch that divert from the Grand Valley Irrigational Canal.
The project includes repairing cracks in the ditch’s concrete lining and installing a pressurized system of pipes. It will support availability of water for agricultural and residential uses, increasing efficiency by reducing water loss.
It also is expected to reduce the amount of salt flowing from the ditch into the Colorado River, which happens when the ditch floods.
n $31,500 for repairing a pipe section along Lone Cabin Ditch in Delta County after the section became water-saturated and the pipe slipped down an unstable hillside in May 2021. Quick funding from the river district and partners allowed for emergency repair, restoring water to 15 stockholders’ fields by mid-August 2021.
n $300,000 toward a $3.5 million city of Glenwood Springs project to build a 3,300-foot raw water transmission line from a pump station on the Roaring Fork River to the city’s water treatment plant, which is almost 500 vertical feet higher. The pump station currently taps into the same transmission line that delivers water from the city’s main water supplies in No Name and Grizzly creeks in Glenwood Canyon.
‘AMAZING’ FINANCIAL AID
The vulnerabilities of Glenwood Springs’ current water-delivery system were underscored after the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, and subsequent storms, debris flows and high ash and turbidity levels in the two creeks.
The Roaring Fork pump plant previously was just intended to provide emergency water, but because it uses the same line as those serving the creeks, water service is jeopardized if that line breaks, and it can’t be taken off-line to undergo proper inspections.
The new line will provide system redundancy and also the ability to mix water from the river and creeks, such as in times when drought threatens creek flows.
Said Matt Langhorst, the city’s public works director, “I think that’s the goal of the river district, basically, is how do they help communities be more efficient with water and more resilient when we know that droughts are occurring more often nowadays.”
The city also has undertaken other emergency measures in the last two years such as rebuilding water intakes to protect them from debris flows, and has gotten funding help from multiple entities to take on projects that the city hadn’t planned to spend money on. He said the river district’s 10% contribution to the pipeline project, while it may sound like a low number, “is amazing to me.”
“Any (financial) input is significant to us. We’re a small town,” he said with a laugh.
AID IN A CHANGING CLIMATE
Moyer said the 72% approval by voters of the tax measure was evidence to the river district that communities were willing to tax themselves to make systems more resilient to a hotter, drier future.
“I think two years later, now that we’re seeing the conditions that exist and we’re seeing hydrology decrease faster than even models predicted, we’re really grateful to have this funding and use it strategically to help our West Slope communities,” she said.
She said the district has been discussing redundancy measures with municipal water utilities. Both wildfires and worsening hydrology can pose threats to municipal water supplies.
The city of Grand Junction is pursuing a state grant to help pay for a feasibility study and preliminary engineering to evaluate possibly converting two aging gravel pits on the Gunnison River to reservoirs to help supplement its primary water supply off Grand Mesa as demand increases in coming decades.
The reservoirs also could help protect junior city water rights on Grand Mesa should continuing drought result in a compact call by states in the Colorado River’s Lower Basin under the 1922 Colorado River Compact.
Gunnison River water could be stored in the reservoirs to comply with the call while preserving the city’s ability to use the cleaner, junior water coming off Grand Mesa.
Randi Kim, Grand Junction’s utilities director, said while the city is pursuing state funding for the first phase of the project, it could potentially pursue river district funding in the next phase, using that funding to help it pursue federal Bureau of Reclamation funding.
Kim was referencing a new “Accelerator Grant” program the river district is offering to help entities try to obtain new federal funding for water storage, water-efficiency, drought-resiliency and other projects. The funding is provided for in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The district is considering paying up to 85% of funding needed by an applicant for grant-writing, feasibility evaluation, design, preliminary environmental review, benefits analysis, and engineering to support applications for the federal funding.
Moyer said the Accelerator Grant funding is an example of how the river district is trying to be nimble, creative and responsive to changing conditions as it administers its Community Funding Partnership program.
She said it was hearing that in the case of a lot of these federal funding opportunities, the federal government wanted to see proposed projects be shovel-ready, or at least 30% to 60% designed. The river district also is seeing a lot of shovel-ready projects in other western states receiving federal funds.
“We realized we’re not just competing against (elsewhere in) Colorado for some of this funding, we’re competing across the western United States,” she said.
The river district is reviewing applications for the Accelerator Grants after receiving 17 applications for more than $1 million in total by an Aug. 1 deadline.
SUPPORT FOR INVESTING LOCALLY
The river district’s program isn’t the only one of its kind in Colorado. Interestingly, another November 2020 ballot measure that like the river district’s was known as measure 7A passed in the case of the St. Vrain & Left Hand Water Conservancy District, which serves constituents of two river basins by the same names on the Front Range. Voters there approved a measure to sharply boost the district’s mill levy and add about $3.3 million in annual revenues for a Partner Funding Program.
The 10-year measure added about $3.50 a month in taxes for the owner of a half-million-dollar home and is designed to help fund water storage, conservation, protection of water quality, growth of local food, and healthy creeks and rivers.
The measure passed with support from nearly 70% of voters.
“In my mind the residents of Colorado have always had a real tacit appreciation for water, its limitations and its value,” said the district’s Executive Director Sean Cronin. “I think what we’re seeing now is people are willing to make investments in local efforts to try to marry up the limits of water with communities’ values.
“For us, putting out a five-point plan that was relatable to the values of our district was something people could look at and say, that’s where I’m willing to make an investment.”
Alden Vanden Brink, who represents Rio Blanco County on the Colorado River District board and also works for the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District, said he’s thrilled with the results of the river district’s funding program.
He said the program has “been extremely beneficial to leverage additional dollars, whether state or federal,” and he thinks that in a time of drought, the program will help in getting by with less water or making what water is available more useful.
Vanden Brink said projects such as one at Sheriff Reservoir in Oak Creek wouldn’t be going forward without the program’s help. The river district contributed $80,000 toward a dam rehabilitation project at the reservoir.
The river district also agreed to contribute $330,000 toward the federal and state permitting efforts being pursued by the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District for the proposed 66,720-acre-foot Wolf Creek reservoir, which would be filled with water pumped from the White River.
Vanden Brink called that grant “huge” for the Wolf Creek project.
The project is an example of how there is the potential for the river district to wade into more politically turbulent waters in the case of some of the projects it funds, particularly when it comes to water storage. The reservoir would be used for purposes including supplying water to Rangely, and to farmers and ranchers.
It had been challenged by the state Division of Water Resources in water court, but a trial was averted when an agreement was reached and a court decree issued dictating what other uses of the water would be allowed.
Opposition to the project remains, however, such as by the group Save the Colorado, which opposes new dam-building in the Colorado River watershed, and by Deirdre Macnab, whose ranch is in the area of the reservoir proposal.
Macnab said in an email, “While it was disappointing to see any level of support for a reservoir that the area Division Water Engineer’s called unnecessary and questioned repeatedly as speculative, it was a relief to see the Colorado River District show restraint by giving this project far less dollars than were requested, and also warning of the project’s potential demise.”