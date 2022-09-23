Even though about 3.6 million Colorado taxpayers have already received $750 in direct refund checks under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights by now, more money is expected to come their way when they file their 2022 income tax returns next year, state economists told legislators Thursday.
That’s because the state’s revenues were so much higher than expected by the time the 2021-22 fiscal year ended, which was on June 30.
Additionally, those unprecedented TABOR refunds are expected to continue for at least the next couple of years unless Colorado enters into a recession or voters approve measures on this fall’s ballot that would lower the state’s income tax rate and earmark revenue for affordable housing.
“That TABOR surplus is more than seven times the fiscal 2020-2021 surplus,” said Greg Sobetski, chief economist for the Legislative Council, the nonpartisan research and staffing arm of the Colorado General Assembly. “It is also about four times the next largest TABOR surplus the state has ever collected in fiscal 1999-2000. It represents 21.1% of gross general fund revenue for fiscal ‘21-’22.”
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the state collected about $3.7 billion more than it was allowed under the revenue limits in TABOR.
The state is still in the process of refunding about $2.7 billion of that money, most of which came in the form of $750 checks sent directly to those Colorado residents who already filed their 2021 income tax returns. The rest is to be paid out to those who filed for extensions or, for those who aren’t required to file returns, applied for aid through the state’s Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit Rebate Program.
The remaining $1 billion is being refunded through a number of other mechanisms, including a one-year reduction in the state’s income tax rate — from 4.55% to 4.5% — the homestead property tax program and a six-tier sales tax refund mechanism that is based on income levels.
Since then, however, the state’s comptroller determined that the 2021-2022 TABOR refund actually is about $140 million higher because it should include under-refunded TABOR revenue from prior years. That money, too, is to go back to tax filers next year.
“We forecast that single filers will receive between $160 and $506, depending on their adjusted gross income through the six-tier sales tax refund mechanism on their 2022 returns,” Sobietski said.
For the current fiscal year, economists are predicting a nearly similar TABOR surplus of about $3.6 billion, refunds for which would be paid out when taxpayers file their 2023 returns in early 2024.
“The refunds that taxpayers would get on 2023 returns, our current forecast, and we’re a long way out from this, is that single taxpayers would receive about $600 and almost $1,900, and that joint taxpayers would receive between $1,200 and almost $3,800 in TABOR refunds,” he told the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee. “Those amounts are staggering. That’s what happens when you have a $3-plus billion TABOR surplus and need to give it back to the taxpayers.”
Economists’ forecast also call for more TABOR refunds in 2025 and 2026 of about $2.3 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.
Under TABOR, the state is required to refund any excess revenue over the state’s annual budget, which is allowed to grow each year based on inflation and population increases. That 1992 voter-approved law, however, doesn’t dictate how the money must be refunded, and refund mechanisms have changed over the years.
Currently, the first use of TABOR surpluses go to fund the voter-approved homestead exemption that pays about half of the property taxes for veterans and older Coloradans who have been in their homes for 10 years or more. This year, that program cost about $161.3 million, but could go much higher in future years if voters approve Amendment E in November, which would extend that exemption to Gold Star spouses, taxpayers who lose a spouse in the military who die in the line of duty.
For this year only, the Legislature approved the Colorado Cash Back Program, when refunds came in the form of direct checks. Other mechanisms include temporarily lowering the state’s income tax rate, and the six-tier sales tax payback mechanism, which are based on income levels.
Because the overall TABOR surplus is so high, all four forms of mechanism are being used.