For schools on a mission to spread the love of reading among their students, creative and unique methods of presenting books can often serve as a solution; just look at the success of book fairs in elementary and middle schools around the country.
Taylor Elementary School in Palisade has adopted a new manner of encouraging students to read, a first-of-its-kind source for books in School District 51: a vending machine packed with 250 books near the front entrance of the school.
The book vending machine is the latest addition to the school’s “Taylor Loves to Read” program in which students read books at home, have their parents or guardian sign off on a reading log and earn a free book based on how many minutes they read.
Kindergarten through second-grade students in the program can earn a free book by reading for 500 minutes, and students in the third through fifth grades can earn a free book by reading for 1,000 minutes.
“Right now, kids have to wait a couple of weeks for me to be able to pull all the books out and have them look for the book that they want to choose,” said Taylor Elementary School principal Jennifer Morrell. “Instead of having them wait, I thought it would be really neat to be able to just hand them a coin right away, have them pick their book and have them start reading again right away.”
Students in the program are excited about the vending machine’s presence because of how much quicker it’s going to make the process of moving from book to book.
“It would take too much time because the teachers had to do other things and Mrs. Morrell had to do other things,” said fourth-grader Jack Smith. “They couldn’t just wait there and have kids do that, so it’s just must easier to have somebody turn in their reading log and then they get a golden coin and can put it into the vending machine and get a book.”
Morrell wrote a grant request for $4,840 from the Palisade Rotary Club to purchase the vending machine.
Altrusa International of Palisade then donated $4,000 worth of books from Scholastic to stock the machine.
The school hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon, ushering in a new era of the “Taylor Loves to Read” program.
“We really want kids to feel inspired to read,” Morrell said. “Every time they walk by, they can see a book that they’re interested in. It’s encouraging them to read and hopefully fill up their chart before their book’s gone.”
When it comes to which books are available for students to take home with them and own for good, Morrell said the vending machine’s catalogue is based off several years of paying attention to what types of books are enjoyed or requested the most often.
“Over the years, I’ve heard kids tell me which books they’re looking for when we’ve been giving out books before this,” Morrell said. “We’ve given out hundreds of books and in doing so, I got to know what books they’re looking for and what they like.”
Smith anticipates that the vending machine will further bolster the desire to read among his fellow students.
“I think it will make them want to read more,” he said. “That will help them more in life so they can know how to read and all that.”