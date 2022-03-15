Low teacher salaries, retention of qualified teachers and the need for a new district literacy program dominated the conversation at the Mesa County Valley School District 51 board coffee meeting Saturday morning at Monument Ridge Elementary School in Fruita.
Board President Andrea Haitz told the handful of community residents at the meeting that the district’s reading curriculum was not meeting the Colorado Department of Education standards.
Haitz said they need to change the reading curriculum to keep receiving READ Act funds.
The READ Act requires schools to use state-approved reading curriculum. She mentioned that the current literacy program lacks a focus on phonics and that “in the meantime, teachers need to fill in the gaps where we need help.”
According to Haitz, a few schools began using the current reading curriculum about 10-12 years ago, then it morphed into the entire district using the program to be uniform six to eight years ago.
At the time, it was not realized that the literacy curriculum was not in alignment with state education requirements, although “some teachers have had success with it and filled in the gaps.”
One attendee at the meeting asked how the district could go 10 years without compliance to the Colorado Department of Education’s literacy standards.
Haitz responded that it was because of not having funds allotted and district-wide stagnation.
Haitz said she hopes the new reading curriculum will be available for teachers by the fourth quarter of next year to implement it at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“If you can read and comprehend, you can do a lot of things,” she said.
Charley Allan, who attended the meeting, said it’s important to integrate reading into all the curriculum, saying, “Reading is the key. You can’t do science if you can’t read.”
He hopes there will be better communication between departments to integrate subjects.
Discussion then turned to the subject of teacher salaries. One local resident called District 51 teacher salaries “abysmal.”
Haitz said recent salary increases for educators and administrators have been based on a percentage rate, which places educators at a much lower pay scale than administrators.
She said administrators are making 5% less than the state average while teachers are making 12% to 15% less than the state average. Haitz said the district is working on making pay more equitable for educators.
According to some at the meeting, disrespect from students toward teachers, disciplinary issues and a lack of support from administrators have accounted for some of the teachers resigning from the district, along with educators suffering from burn-out fatigue from COVID and the recent political climate.
Allan said he believed the district would benefit from more community involvement. He suggested that the board create a list of volunteers with credentials for schools to help work with curriculum issues.
Allan, who is a retired colonel from the United States Air Fiorce, said he recently was a guest speaker at Central High School.
“The kids were fascinated and asked great questions and passed around the helmet (from when he served in the Air Force),” Allan said.
He added that students benefit from things they can touch, feel and experience from someone else.
Haitz said as a whole, most of the schools have good partnerships, but “it’s important to foster and nourish the relationships.”