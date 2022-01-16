Mesa County Valley School District 51 has been plagued by a shortage of teachers, including substitutes, for years. Those problems have only been exacerbated since COVID-19 arrived on the scene.
With many teachers currently out of their classrooms because of COVID-19, other illnesses or a myriad of other factors, teacher recruitment and retention was the topic of discussion at the District 51 Board of Education’s Coffee with the Board meeting Saturday morning.
The meeting was held in the Palisade High School cafeteria, a change of pace from the usual meetings at the Colorado Mesa University Center. The board emphasized at its recent retreat that it wanted these Coffee with the Board meetings to rotate between different Grand Valley schools.
Board President Andrea Haitz and Vice President Will Jones represented the district and fielded questions and concerns from parents and staff members, universally centered around the tasks District 51 teachers face and what the district can do to improve the situation.
Jones said the newly established school board is still trying to figure out the district’s budget and communicate with the Mesa Valley Education Association about teachers’ primary frustrations before setting any goals, such as a hypothetical goal he mentioned about hiring at least 12 new teachers by April.
“The frustration is that they don’t feel supported,” Jones said. “We’re trying to figure out why they don’t feel supported, what’s going on with the classrooms, and we’re making our trips to the schools to figure out what’s going on in the classrooms. We do want to hire teachers. We do want to get our teachers back to where we were.
“We’ve got a brand-new school coming up in two years. If we don’t have the teachers, we can’t have that school. It’s a brand-new building with nobody in it.”
Haitz said the board has established a mid-year budget after discussions with the district’s director of financial services, Melanie Trujillo.
She said the district is set to receive tax revenues from property taxes that will also be used to boost the budget.
She also mentioned that another challenge facing the board is trying to hire and retain teachers during a transition period as the superintendent position moves from Diana Sirko to Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill.
“We’re working closely with Dr. Hill around some strategies of how we start attracting teachers and how we start retaining them,” Haitz said.
Haitz then talked about some of her concerns about what improvements need to be made in the district to see these changes come to fruition.
Hill told The Daily Sentinel this week that staff members from the district’s central offices have been stepping in to teach because they have their teaching licenses, making them the only options with so many teachers out with few substitute options.
“My concern, from what I’ve heard, is we actually had a fair amount of ESSER funds from the COVID money set aside to get interventionists, and when I asked, ‘Where are we using this money for interventionists?’ and they said, ‘No one’s applying,’ ” Haitz said. “That’s a real concern. Unfortunately, we’re seeing that across many different businesses and areas. That’s scary in the sense that we’ve got to have teachers, we’ve got to have interventionists, we need to have paraprofessionals.”
Haitz also mentioned health-care costs for staff members as an obstacle preventing teachers from either calling the Western Slope home or sticking around for long.
“As you all know, health care costs keep going up. From 2016 to now, those costs have gone up by 25%,” she said. “We try not to pass too much of that onto our teachers, but at a certain point, those costs have to be passed on, and I know that’s been a real hardship for some of our families. It’s not an easy answer because it’s multifaceted, so we have to look at this from several different aspects.”
When asked how the district could act on board suggestions for lower health-care costs or higher payrolls, Haitz said the district would need to once again request taxpayer assistance.
“We would have to try to pass additional mill levy money, so we’d have to go back to the taxpayers to say, ‘We need mill levy money in order to use that to go toward paying teachers,’ ” she said.
The Board of Education’s next business meeting is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School.