Sen. Janice Rich may get another shot at getting a bill enacted to provide a tax credit to teachers who use their own money in the classroom.
Late last month, the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, which along with the rest of the Colorado Legislature is controlled by Democrats, killed her measure, SB30, to provide a $500 tax credit to teachers who purchase certain school supplies for their students.
But that five-member panel voted to kill the bill on a 3-2 party-line vote, with Democrats saying the real solution is to properly fund education and pay teachers appropriately.
After that happened, Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, approached Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, about the idea and persuaded him to introduce it with him. Soper had been Rich's House sponsor for her measure, and now Rich is to be the Senate sponsor to the Marshall-Soper bill, HB1208.
"It looks like bill rustling, but as Republicans our bills won't get a fair shake without a Democrat involved," Soper said.
Rich said she sought to get a Democrat to co-sponsor the idea, but couldn't find one who was willing.
She said her measure wasn't sent to the Senate Education Committee, but to the "kill committee" of State Affairs.
The political party in power often uses such committees to stop bills they don't like, or to ensure that the ones they do get through. Such committees were created in 1988 by Republicans who controlled the Legislature as a way of getting around the voter-approved GAVEL Amendment, which stands for "Give A Vote to Every Legislator." It requires all introduced bills to have at least one vote.
The new bill has been assigned to the House Education Committee.
That bill, which has yet to be scheduled for its first hearing, would allow for a $1,000 tax credit for full-time teachers, and a $500 credit to part-time teachers.
As such, lawmakers could balk at its expected cost. According to a fiscal analysis of SB30, it would cost the state up to $39 million a year in lost tax revenues. That's based on the number of Colorado taxpayers — 51,960 — who claimed the federal education expense deduction in 2020, which is a $300 annual tax credit for certain educators who have unreimbursed trade or businesses expenses.
"All testimony when my bill was in committee was very supportive of the bill," Rich said.
Rich tried to get a similar bill through the 2022 legislative session when she was still serving in the House. That measure, HB1126, initially died in the House Finance Committee only to be revived later in the session by that same committee. It still ended up dying when the session ended because the committee never brought it back up for a final vote.