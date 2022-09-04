Classrooms, kitchens or courtrooms.
Those were the possible career choices that Mesa County resident Sheila Adamson considered in her younger years.
Eventually, the teacher turned prosecutor ended up doing all three, although cooking has been more of a hobby than a profession.
“When I was a young 20-something person, I finished my undergraduate degree and was trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” said Adamson, who now is a deputy prosecutor in the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
“I had actually done most of the education I needed to get my teaching certification, but I didn’t quite finish it off,” she added. “I was pretty young, and ended up (teaching) in a classroom with older kids. I didn’t have a good experience because our ages were super close. I decided either culinary school or law school.”
As much as Adamson still loves to bake, it was law school that took her out of the classroom for a time, but she didn’t go into practice right away. Instead, she was a stay-at-home mom raising her two boys.
She passed the bar in Ohio in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2012 when she registered as a practicing attorney with the Office of Attorney Registration Counsel in the Colorado Judicial Department.
Don’t ask Adamson how old she is, though. “I’m old enough to know better not to answer that question.”
After moving to Grand Junction in 2007, she finally finished getting her teaching certificate and even got a master’s degree in education at Colorado Mesa University.
“I ended up teaching fifth grade for 4, 4½ years, and absolutely loved it,” Adamson said. “It was part of a five-year plan, realized I had other skill sets and ended up transitioning over to the DA’s office.”
She started out working in county court, handling such things as misdemeanors and traffic offenses but, as of this month, Adamson has taken over all juvenile cases that come through the DA’s office.
Still, the teacher in her has her not focused on putting kids into juvenile detention, but in looking for ways to help them find the straight and narrow, all in the hope of preventing them from offending when they become adults.
“The intention there is what can we do to help get these kids on a better path forward,” she said. “There are certain instances where incarceration is appropriate, but really the overarching intention there is to help get these kids resources, support, direction so that they are moving in a more positive way for themselves, for society and just a better overall outcome in the future. That’s what really excites me about going over to the juvenile docket.”
When she’s not in the courtroom, Adamson said she’s planning to work with whatever community groups she can that also are focused on helping give kids a leg up to keep them out of the justice system.
Exactly how she’ll do that, she’s not sure, at least not until after she’s gotten her legs under her in the juvenile courts. But it likely will include helping to find ways to identify troubled children, particularly in a day and age when some vent their frustrations with firearms against their own classmates.
“There’s a world out there that includes a different environment,” Adamson said. “If you follow the news, you are aware of the latest shootings, and the ones that happen in schools are horrible. They’re all horrible. That being said, it is definitely something that’s on my mind not just as a prosecutor, but as a human being.”
While Adamson said she has no answer to how to deal with such serious matters, the one thing she does know is she hopes to return to the classroom one day.
“I think kids are the best kind of humans there are,” Adamson said. “I’ve always said that when I’m at a retirement age, I would love to still be involved with either substitute teaching or something because I thoroughly enjoyed it. No job is perfect, but I think there’s something pretty special about kids. They’re just so promising.”