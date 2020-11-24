Since August, some teachers have been simultaneously adapting to the School District 51 online format while ensuring students who left in-person learning receive the best education possible.
Thousands of students have opted for D51 Online, the district’s virtual-only option for children to avoid exposure to COVID-19. For the teachers greeting them on their screens every day, it’s been an adjustment, too, especially since some teachers had no choice but to leave the classroom.
“For me, the decision to leave for online teaching was difficult,” said Amber Campbell, who teaches middle and high school online. “I have rheumatoid arthritis, so there was no way I could be in the schools with all of the cleaning chemicals.”
The online school year got off to a rocky start. OdysseyWare, the software for D51 Online, was in high demand nation-wide, which delayed the start of the year. Then, more than double the amount of students opted for D51 Online than the district anticipated, which led to disproportionate class sizes and overwhelmed teachers.
Those external factors added to the difficulty of the new frontier of virtual learning. Teachers have been trained for in-person learning, and now they have had to adapt to something completely new.
“It was new for everybody,” said Pamela Cooper, who teaches seventh-grade social studies. “Everybody was getting used to the new structure and systems. We had to get our own routine in place, too.”
But as the school year has progressed, some teachers have been able to settle into routines and adapt to the new normal.
Before going virtual this year, Campbell taught orchestra. She’s been able to hold on to music education through a high school music appreciation class.
Other problems arise as students get younger, too.
Debra Weller taught middle school before opting for online. Now she’s tasked with giving fourth graders a quality education while wading through the pandemic. She’s had to find new ways to help her kids troubleshoot computer issues while learning the tech herself.
But the biggest obstacle, one that each teacher is dedicated to solving, is establishing a connection with their students online.
“Learning to teach digitally is difficult. The question has been, ‘How do you create community online?’ ” Weller said. “We all have time for social and emotional learning. We’ve had a ‘Take your pet to school day,’ which we couldn’t do in person, and kids were able to show off their costumes on Halloween.”
Campbell and Cooper have found more success on that front lately as well.
Campbell said her classes have great attendance and that the students are engaging more as time goes on. She puts in extra effort to establish personal connections as best she can. Otherwise, teaching is much more difficult.
“If you don’t have personal connections, you can’t teach,” she said. “Nothing in this world happens without teaching, so you need to be able to connect with these kids without physically being there.”
All three teachers said they know the connections are being made based on student involvement.
They mentioned that while some students are clearly missing in-person learning, plenty of others have a newfound love for education through the online format.
“It’s so fun to see some kids thrive and pace themselves,” Cooper said. “D51 has been receptive to our needs and I hope they keep both options available for the Winter.”
All District 51 in-person and online classes are on Thanksgiving break this week.