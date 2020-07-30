When School District 51 announced its plans for in-person learning this fall during a special Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, many parents were pleased with the district’s plans.
Teachers and staff members, on the other hand, are more apprehensive about the idea.
Some of those employed by the district used the audience comments portion of the evening to address Superintendent Diana Sirko and the school board about the coronavirus precautions and reopening strategy.
“As issues arise, the last voice being asked seems to be the staff’s,” said Orchard Mesa Middle School teacher Kevin LaDuke, who’s been teaching for three decades. “Like tonight, the last voiced asked was the educator’s. We were the last ones to take any survey, we were the last ones to put our voice in — and that is wrong. We should be the first voice, we are the first in line. This last March, when all this craziness started, one group picked up all the pieces, put it all together better than anyone thought possible. And that was us, the educators. It was us, the people in these buildings, that did that job. But, we seem to be the last in the conversation when our student’s and staff’s lives are threatened.”
The district’s plan detailed the efforts that would be made to ensure the safety of students and staff members. Sirko said the safety and mental and physical health of students was the top priority.
Remote learning will once again be provided as it was in the spring. The district sent out registration forms Tuesday night for any parents who want to keep their children away from in-person learning.
Dr. Brian Hill, assistant superintendent for the district, said the results of those forms will dictate the district’s approach to staffing.
“As of this morning, we had, like, 260, when I checked a little while ago, families who have already registered their kids,” Hill said. “So that will dictate how much need there is for remote or online teachers. And then as far as the teachers who are submitting, we send a link out through HR to say, if you can’t return for medical reasons or whatever it might be, please ... let us know.”
The district has reiterated that it will support all teachers who opt for remote teaching.
No staff members or students will be asked to sign a waiver in case they get sick, as Sirko believes contact tracing will help schools keep track of where positive cases are stemming from.
“The contact tracing will tell us whether it was contracted at work, that sort of thing,” Sirko said. “We’re responsible for 25,000 humans between staff and students. These are real people with real lives and we take that very seriously.”
Some teachers are concerned about what they see as a lack of details from the district’s plan. For instance, Sabrina Jackman, a teacher at West Middle School, pointed out how schools’ budgets have been steadily slashed over the years, and the coronavirus crisis has only worsened financial restraints. Jackman often has to buy classroom supplies with her own money, including cleaning supplies. She’s concerned about the district’s ability to carry out its plans, such as daily symptom screening and constant cleaning of desks and other objects.
“What is right is not always easy,” Jackman said. “Yes, online learning was hard. No teacher in the district wants to go for virtual learning, we chose this (profession) for a reason — because we love it. But we are not martyrs, and I should not have to put my health and the health of my family at risk when we have another option. That option isn’t ideal and there will be issues, but it will keep people safe. I want you to think when you go forward with these plans, which teacher’s deaths are you OK with? Name them. Mine?”
Jackman was not the only person to raise the potential of a COVID-19 death for a student or staff member. District officials told The Daily Sentinel they understood the concerns but that the school’s plan would mitigate risks as much as possible.
“So, I’m not downplaying the risk, but I’m saying all we can do is build the very best structures that we can, following all the medical guidance to make sure that our workplaces are free from risk as much as possible,” Sirko said.
Hill added that the risk evaluation was still ultimately the parents’ decision to make.
“I’m not a legal expert, but if you’re choosing to send your kids to school, you’re choosing to send your kid to school knowing the situation you’re sending them into. And if, again, if a family does not feel comfortable sending the kids back, we’ve provided an online option for them,” he said.
Symptom-tracking is a big portion of the district’s plan. The district is hoping that symptom testing will be done at least in part by parents each morning, as daily symptom checking of all students and staff members is required.
“Let’s pretend you’re a principal, right?,” Hill said. “You got 400 students in your school. If only 200 parents decided to fill out the symptom screening in the morning, now you have 200 kids in your building that you have to have a health assistant go around screening kids. If parents will do that in the morning, now that helps us in not having to sit there going on do that first thing in the morning, they can help with other pieces of the plan that we have in place too.”
Additionally, Sirko mentioned that custodians may not be the only ones expected to clean classrooms between periods. She said that students could be asked to clean and disinfect their areas once they’re done with their class.
The district also plans to hire more staff members to help with cleaning efforts.
“You have to remember that cleaning buildings on a daily basis is not new to us. We do that routinely,” Sirko said. ”I think in a situation like this, we obviously amp up and ramp up the amount of cleaning we do, and really switch over from cleaning to disinfecting all those surfaces. We all can work together to do that, our health assistants who can do symptom checking every single morning… and we want people to know that we still have some positions available if people are looking for employment. That person can not only help with the symptom checks in the morning, but the surface claiming at the end of each day like wiping off desk, and kids can do that too.”
Tracy Seremak of the Mesa Valley Education Association spoke with The Daily Sentinel about the union’s collective response to the district’s plan. Seremak praised the district for relying on reputable sources for guidance, such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Mesa County Public Health. However, she pointed to potential pitfalls. One such pitfall is a potential shortage of teachers available for in-person learning.
“The teacher shortage has been an ongoing problem for multiple years,” Seremak said. “Our current situation could certainly exacerbate the shortage, especially for our older and at-risk educators. There have always been particular educator positions that have been very difficult fill. Also, the number of people entering educator training programs has significantly declined over the last five years, nationwide.”
The district has also had difficulty finding substitute teachers in the past, a problem that will surely be worsened by this year’s developments. Seremak said that the substitute teachers to whom she’s spoken have expressed serious hesitation.
“We have consistently had difficulty finding qualified adults to substitute in our district,” Seremak said. “Many of our current substitutes are retirees, therefore are in the at-risk population.”
The district remains committed to its plan, emphasizing the need for students to socialize, especially at younger ages, where they statistically are less at-risk and pose less of a risk of transmitting the disease to staff members.
“This is a big undertaking across our whole community, so it really takes everybody working together to make it a reality,” Sirko said. “This is my 46th year in education as a teacher and principal and leader. It’s really just my experience and my gut says, ‘Is there a risk? Yes.’ Nobody’s happily putting teachers at risk. But that’s because we’re following the science and the evidence that tells us that we have emergency room nurses who experienced that same thing in May or March when it first started, they were very nervous, and they got through that, knowing that with the right equipment and the right procedures, it did not eliminate all risk, but it significantly reduced the amount of risk that they faced.”