The Mesa Valley Education Association announced Monday that it is endorsing Nick Allan, David Combs and Trish Mahre in the school board election.
Allan is running against Will Jones for a seat from District D. Combs is running against Angela Lema for a seat from District E. Mahre, an incumbent who was appointed to the seat in May 2020, is running against Andrea Haitz and Austin DeWitt for a seat from District C.
In a press release, association President Tim Couch said the endorsements were made by the union’s bipartisan small donor committee. The committee consists of nine elected members — three from each school level.
“With all of the political diversity on our small donor committee, we had open, honest, and animated civil discourse around our chosen issues and candidates,” Couch said in the press release.
“We feel these candidates are the ones who understand our local issues and are the best ones to help lead our community into a better future for our students.”
The association donated $2,500 to each of the three candidates it endorsed.
Allan, Combs and Mahre have been endorsed by the Mesa County Democrats, and Haitz, Jones and Lema have been endorsed by the Mesa County Republicans, even though school board elections are normally nonpartisan.