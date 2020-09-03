School District 51 will be moving teachers and students to and from different schools and classrooms in hopes of whittling down skewed student-teacher ratios for online learning.
As discussed at Tuesday night’s work session for the Board of Education, there are fewer than 100 educators for about 2,700 students in online learning. D51 will be reassigning teachers from schools with small class sizes to either online teaching or to schools with larger class sizes. About 30 teachers in total will move, with two-thirds of them going online, Superintendent Diana Sirko said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday.
The hope is that all spots will be filled by Sept. 8 and the teachers will be in their new assignments by Sept. 14, Sirko added. The gap is to allow teachers to get up to speed with the different curriculum for online learning.
“There’s one school that has three classes in a grade of about 14 students each, so we’ll take one of those teachers and move them, then distribute the remaining students into the other classes,” Sirko said. “It’s a numbers game. Some schools will be impacted more than others depending on how many of its students went online.”
Elementary teachers will be impacted the most since about 1,200 of the online students are from elementary schools. This raised concerns about how it might impact cohorting, a tactic that keeps students in assigned groups to expedite contact tracing, and mitigate spread in case of a COVID-19 infection.
However, Sirko said that isn’t much of a concern for those students because most of them already intermingle during recess and lunch.
Area directors, who liaison between D51 and principals, went out to schools on Wednesday to ask teachers to volunteer to move. If there are not enough volunteers, some teachers will be forced to be reassigned.
Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association, said that while his trust with the district is high, some teachers say their trust with the district is shaken because of that uncertainty.
“We’ve made our case that teachers moving need to be consulted and will have their needs met. I have been assured that the decision-makers will do their best to honor that,” Peterson said. “No one wants this. Teachers get emotionally connected to their coworkers, students and community.”
D51 anticipated a large number of students opting for online after making the decision to return to in-person learning. However, D51 did not anticipate as many students continuing with remote learning.
At Tuesday’s work session, Sirko said the number of students who went online was at least double what they anticipated based on surveys conducted during the summer. On top of the unexpected surge of virtual learners, there are also 800-850 students in the district that are unaccounted for.
Some students often don’t return to school until after Labor Day, Sirko said. More than 400 students are also being homeschooled this year, she added, so it is likely that figure overlaps with the unaccounted students.
Some students are also switching from online back to in-person, adding further volatility to enrollment count and class sizes. At Tuesday’s meeting, many school board members raised the idea of having a deadline for when students can make the change. The district has asked families to only change once.
“Picture you’re a 7-year-old in online learning. You’re playing in the neighborhood with some friends and hear all about the fun they’re having in school and want to join,” Sirko said. “You don’t want to tell a 7-year-old they can’t go back to school. We’re a public school district and we feel we should accommodate the public.”
There’s also a concern that moving students to a new class that is ahead or behind their old one could affect learning. The decision to move teachers now is to try to mitigate that negative impact when not as much learning has happened, Sirko added.
D51 started the fall semester on Aug. 17.