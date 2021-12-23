The Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) received a $195,628 grant for the Delta-Montrose Building Affordable Homes and a Skilled Workforce program.
This program also received $50,000 to help its launch from the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
The program will offer new construction trades certification courses, as well as an opportunity for students to receive hands-on experience at Habitat for Humanity affordable housing build sites, a Delta County news release said.
“We are excited for TCR to have received the grant and strengthen our working relationship with Habitat for Humanity while teaching students valuable skills and trades,” said Caryn Gibson, superintendent of the Delta County School District. “The grant will benefit many; it is a great opportunity for the Delta County-Montrose Building Affordable Homes and Skilled Workforce project.”
Once established, technical college students can earn short-term certifications in the residential construction process from the early stages of pre-construction through passing final inspections and earning a certificate of occupancy.
The college recently established an electrical program and also provides CAD and HVAC certifications. With the grant award, this program will expand to include: excavation, framing, drywall, paint/finish work and landscaping.
Each certification will require practical experience, which will be available at Habitat for Humanity worksites.
“The focus of this project is to meet two goals; one is to help provide local folks with the skills, knowledge, and training to earn short-term credentials and be able to enter the high-demand, high-wage construction industry,” said Allen Golden, director of the technical college.
“The second goal is to do so while helping solve the growing issue of a shortage of affordable housing in our service area.”
The program coordinator will work with Habitat for Humanity teams to schedule onsite training.
Habitat’s construction management team will work with state and local building code enforcement and inspection teams to ensure all construction meets code requirements.