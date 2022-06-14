Many people have watched and listened online to TED talks — powerful, compelling presentations on a wide range of topics. TEDx brings those types of talks to local communities — like the fifth annual TEDx Grand Junction event at the Avalon Theatre on Saturday.
Eighteen presenters from around Colorado (including Grand Junction), Texas, California and Virginia were chosen from nearly 100 applicants who applied to participate in this year’s event.
“Some really awesome applications came in,” said TEDx Grand Junction co-founder Mary Watson. “We chose what we thought best fits our theme,” which this year is “re-imagine.”
Watson first learned about TED talks after a friend told her about a speech given by Bryan Stevenson, author of “Just Mercy” and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. After listening to his speech, Watson began watching daily TED talks.
TEDx are independently run, local events that follow TED guidelines for sharing ideas in communities around the world. Watson decided to create a TEDx event in the Grand Valley after watching several TED talks.
“We have intelligent, dynamic, interesting people in our community,” she said.
Watson attended a weeklong TED training in California where she listened to three full days of TED talk presentations.
She and Josh Hudnall launched TEDx Grand Junction in 2018. The event has taken place annually since, with last year’s presentations via online platforms.
TEDx Grand Junction presenter Tina Greenbaum, of California, hired a coach to help her with her speech, which she said went through 10 iterations.
“I’m a speaker, I do it a lot; it’s a medium I love,” Greenbaum said.
As a psychotherapist and teacher, Greenbaum said she has done extensive research on how to help people make needed changes at a fundamental level.
She wll be sharing ideas from a program she created called “Mastery under Pressure.”
“It’s been on my bucket list to be on a TEDx stage,” she said. “It’s a challenge (to speak publicly), but I like challenges.”
Lisa Blooms, of Lubbock, Texas, will show how multitasking — also known as “continuous partial attention” is detrimental to our brains and our relationships.
And, Grand Junction resident Matthew Price will present “Action Cures Fear,” about taking additional risks after initial success.
Watson assigned coaching mentors to each speaker — to vet the presentations and assure they followed TED rules. Each pair worked together prior to the event via Zoom, by phone, and/or in person.
“They can’t be selling a product; they can’t be preaching,” Watson said. “It must be an idea worth spreading.”
All local presentations are taped and sent to ted.com. If approved, the talks are posted at ted.com for all the world to see.
Every TEDx Grand Junction talk since 2018 has been accepted and posted to the website, and this includes the TEDxYouth Grand Junction event presented in 2018 with all our junior high and high school students, Watson said.
TEDx Grand Junction added new mini-workshops this year from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. prior to showtime at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.
The mini-workshops include Mindfulness 101, Adventures in the Grand Valley and All About Interpersonal Relationships. All are included in the ticket cost.
An hour break for lunch is planned, and an after-party will take place at Ciara’s Cantina across the street from the Avalon.
Tickets are $39 and available at the Avalon box office, at the door, or online via www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005C79A7C028FF?camefrom=CFC_AVALONGJ_AWSTedxGJ22.