A program to expand tele-health services in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic would become permanent under a bill that won approval in a Colorado Senate committee Tuesday.
The measure, SB212, is designed to ensure that patients can continue to use tele-health technologies under relaxed rules set in place because of the public health crisis, such as waiving requirements that patients have pre-existing relationships with a health care provider.
The bill, which heads to the full Senate, was introduced by Sens. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and Jake Tate, R-Centennial, and Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Susan Lontine, D-Denver.
“As our community recovers from this global health crisis, it is important that we continue to build upon the innovations utilized during these times to keep people safe,” Winters said. “By further codifying tele-health services, we will be expanding the ease and access of vulnerable communities to the health care they desperately need.”
Under the bill, health insurance carriers, including Medicaid, are required to cover tele-health visits for behavioral, mental and physical health care as long as they are done on a HIPPA-compliant computer platform.
The bill also bars insurers from imposing any additional certification or licensure requirement on tele-health providers.
At the start of the pandemic, the state’s Medicaid program expanded access to tele-medicine for its 1.2 million patients.
That new rule allowed community health centers, rural health clinic and Indian Health Services to bill for such remote visits.
That rule, however, is expected to expire on July 18. The bill would make that rule permanent.