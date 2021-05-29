The former Teller Arms Twin Cinema, which closed in 2004, is set to become a new liquor store. The change-in-use was approved last year, as well as an application to remodel the interior and refurbish the exterior of the store.
The interior remodeling will include reducing the size of the bathrooms.
The new store will house a retail space for the sale of beer, wine and liquor with walk-in coolers and more than 2,000 square feet of storage space for inventory, according to the application for the remodel.
The original movie theater was built in 1977 by the developers of the Teller Arms complex and was leased to Westland Theatres and eventually Regal Cinemas, according to cinematreasures.org.