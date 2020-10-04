Travel 2½ hours to the south into the rugged San Juan Mountains and you’ll discover Telluride Ski Resort, a world-class destination. The distance is about 130 miles, and the resort is now looking north to form a better connection.
Telluride Ski and Golf Co. owner Chuck Horning said the connection between Grand Junction and Telluride is more than proximity. It dates to the 1970s when Grand Junction native Ron Allred partnered with Jim Wells to purchase the ski area and help turn it into the gem it is today.
Horning said Allred credited a lot of his success to his upbringing in Grand Junction and that he learned a work ethic while living here that carried throughout his life.
Today the resort attracts people year-round from all over the world, but Horning said they want to form a better relationship with the residents and businesses of Grand Junction.
“We’re not big shots,” Horning said. “We just love doing it. Skiing is a passion, but I like getting to know people locally, and Grand Junction is in our local region.”
One important aspect of the relationship between Grand Junction and Telluride is access. Horning pointed to the Grand Junction Regional Airport as an important part of that relationship, highlighting its reliability.
“Your airport is really important to the long-term future of this area, and you guys are growing,” Horning said. “It’s just really neat. Grand Junction has huge potential and we just want to acknowledge the relationship. When people come here from Grand Junction we’d like to have that feel special for them.”
Patrick Latcham, Telluride Ski and Golf director of business development, said they have had some early conversations with Angela Padalecki, executive director of Grand Junction Regional Airport, about how to support each other.
Padalecki said they are interested in learning more about the types of passengers who use the airport to access Telluride.
“We look at Telluride resorts, and we would love to see more and more passengers go through there,” Padalecki said. “We know passengers already use our airport to access Telluride. Telluride Mountain Express actually has a station in the terminal, and they’ve recently renovated it.”
Padalecki said the passengers they have talked to who were traveling to Telluride said they valued the predictability of flying into Grand Junction. She said last year the airport received around 400 diversions from other airports, usually from mountain locations, because of weather.
They have only begun speaking, but Padalecki said she plans to take a trip to Telluride to learn more.
Padalecki said in the near term, they have been able to share some scheduling information. Scheduling this year has been more complicated due to the disruption to the airline business from the coronavirus pandemic.
“One thing we’re doing immediately is providing them with the airline schedules that we anticipate this winter,” because the airlines aren’t finalizing them until a month out, Padalecki said. “So right now you have to rely on the airport to know, based on our discussions with airline headquarters, what to expect this winter.”
Beyond the airport, Grand Junction will be getting another connection to Telluride next summer with a new Bustang route.
There is bus service between Grand Junction and Durango that stops in Telluride, but Bob Wilson, Colorado Department of Transportation statewide communications manager, said ridership was high enough that a new Grand Junction to Telluride line was warranted.
“We were getting some good passenger numbers prior to COVID, and we’ve restarted these routes that were already established. Slowly but surely we’re starting to build up ridership again,” Wilson said.
In summer 2019, nearly 550 riders took the Grand Junction to Durango bus each month. That’s a little less than half that of summer 2020, but CDOT is still planning to add the new service in the summer of 2021.
Beyond transportation, Horning praised the relationship Telluride has with St. Mary’s Medical Center.
St. Mary’s receives life flight helicopters from Telluride in the event of an injury to a skier in the winter or from the mountain bike park in the summer.
Telluride is hoping to form relationships with local businesses as well, Latcham said, and is joining the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Horning said what was important to him was recognizing the connection between these two western Colorado towns.
“It’s just fun,” Horning said. “It’s fun to get to know the people in the towns around us and how we can help each other, learn and grow this area with good people.”