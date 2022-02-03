A dry January dampened early season optimism for ski resort operators, but Telluride officials say their year is still going well.
According to Telluride Ski & Golf Vice President of Sales and Marketing Patrick Latcham, the resort’s ski season has been going well despite a number of challenges posed by the weather and COVID-19.
Latcham previously told The Daily Sentinel he wants to deepen the connection between Telluride and Grand Junction, and he said that effort is going well.
Latcham said he wants to embrace the Grand Junction community, and make sure everyone from Grand Junction is welcome at Telluride.
He noted Telluride is a member of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.
“Grand Junction is a key part of our company and our community here,” Latcham said.
Telluride has been holding regional sales events that allow area residents to save money on passes and things like that, Latcham said.
“We’re seeing more and more people coming here from there and that’s something we’re super grateful for and look forward to continuing,” Latcham said.
Latcham particularly highlighted the transit infrastructure in Grand Junction as a reason Grand Junction is so important to Telluride.
The Colorado Department of Transportation launched a Bustang Outrider line between Grand Junction and Telluride in September.
CDOT bus operations manager Kyle French said so far he’s happy with the outrider’s ridership as the route gains popularity.
Ridership for the outrider, which stops in Grand Junction, Delta, Olathe, Montrose, Ridgway, Placerville and Telluride, started off slow, which was to be expected, according to French.
“We definitely see it continuing to increase,” French said. “We’re happy to have that route and over the road coaches as well.”
According to French, in December, 59 passengers rode the Telluride-Grand Junction outrider, which runs Monday-Friday excluding holidays, and he expects the route to break 100 for either January or February.
“We know that our demand is going to increase as ski season continues and the weather starts to warm up,” French said.
Now, if only Telluride could get some snow. According to Latcham, Telluride went basically the whole month of January without any significant snow,
“January is usually pretty dry, but this is a very dry January,” Latcham said.
Telluride was able to build up a pretty good base through snowmaking and a series of storms in December dropping snow, but the lack of recent significant snowfall has meant a lot of the steeper terrain isn’t skiing as well as people would like, Latcham said.
“The groomed product’s really good, but some of the more extremes now are not skiing so good,” Latcham said. “I recommend the groomers.”
There could be some relief on the way, though. A storm passing through Colorado this week could drop a significant amount of snow on the San Juans. Early snow totals showed a couple of inches of new snow at Telluride Wednesday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm will mostly be concentrated on the southern San Juans, with the Pagosa Springs/Wolf Creek Pass area predicted to get 1-2 feet of snow, but Telluride is expected to see 3-6 inches.
“Not a whole lot, but (Telluride) will get something,” NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said.
After this storm, it looks like the area will revert back to dry conditions, Aleksa said, with no significant snowfall expected in the two-week forecast.
“It’s really going to be this one and then not much for a while,” Aleksa said.
A series of storms in late December left folks hopeful for a big season, but that hasn’t been the case, Aleksa said.
“You’re hopeful for that to continue, but it just filtered out,” Aleksa said.
The December storms were actually more of an anomaly for a La Nina year like this year, Aleksa said. During La Nina cycles, the north and central mountains are more favored for snow.
Despite the dry spell, the snowpack across southwestern Colorado remains slightly above normal, Aleksa said, but now quite as good as it was a few weeks ago.
“We’re still sitting OK, but we do need to get more, for sure,” Aleksa said.
Another issue has has been staffing, Latcham said, but those appear to be behind the resort.
Staff having to quarantine because of COVID-19 meant Telluride was down 10% of its workforce at its busiest time of the year, Latcham said.
However, the Centers for Disease Control reducing the required quarantine times for COVID-19 patients has enabled Telluride to get its staff back to work faster, he said.