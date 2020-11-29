November was a roller coaster month for the weather.
It started with Grand Junction seeing higher-than-average temperatures, then being hit by a cold front, which set the region on a cooler trend for much of the rest of the month. The only constant seemed to be little precipitation.
“We’ve been in a dry pattern,” said Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Grand Junction. “We’ve had some disturbances that have moved through but those mainly hit the mountains.”
Grand Junction saw about 0.11 inches of snow and rain through Nov. 26. That figure was about 0.54 inches lower than the month’s average, Aleksa said. In total, Grand Junction had only five days of precipitation in November.
Grand Junction did see some temperature records, however. The high of 72 degrees on Nov. 18 broke the record of 65, which was set in 1973. The next day, the city’s record high was tied at 65 degrees. You’d have to go as far back as the William McKinley administration to find the last time Grand Junction saw a Nov. 19 temperature that high.
Other than those days, the month’s highs usually hovered in the 40s. Looking forward, it seems that trend will continue.
Through Friday, the high temperature likely won’t surpass 48 degrees. There will be light wind today through Monday. But any gusts will peter out by Tuesday.