Plummeting temperatures that followed December snowstorms are making for icy conditions on area highways, and motorists are being advised to take it slow.
The Colorado Department of Transportation worked to be ready for the storms in terms of having the personnel, trucks and materials in place to respond. But the temperature plunge has particularly impacted busy roadways like Interstate 70 where high traffic levels contributed to snowpack and ice building up on the road surface before CDOT crews could do much to stop it.
The result has sometimes been multi-vehicle pileups, like one that closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon for part of the day Monday that involved 15 cars and two commercial vehicles. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Monday at least two people were transported to hospitals.
The canyon was the scene of a 24-car pileup that injured eight people last week.
John David is maintenance superintendent out of Grand Junction for CDOT, and is responsible for a portion of CDOT Region 3 that runs from Utah to Silverthorne along I-70 and stretches south to areas such as Gunnison and Lake City. He said the recent storms produced challenging circumstances. Warm fronts brought in heavy, wet snows all the way up to New Year’s Day, and then temperatures dropped. On I-70, snow fell at rates of upwards of 2 inches an hour near the end of the storm cycle.
“I-70 was the most challenging. That’s where we got some of the highest snow rates per hour,” David said.
With snow falling so fast, and traffic volumes so high on I-70, “there’s just no way to keep up with getting it plowed off before traffic packs it,” he said.
“Then the temperatures plummeted where we couldn’t get it off (the road) so we got this hard-packed ice pack.”
TOO COLD TO BE EFFECTIVE
He said CDOT’s liquid and granular deicers are most effective from about 15 degrees up, and temperatures were falling below zero in areas. Where deicers aren’t working, CDOT is just spreading sand to provide some traction, but David said the sand isn’t embedding in the hard-packed snow and ice and the traffic just blows it off the road.
Glenwood Canyon, South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs and De Beque Canyon are among the problem areas CDOT is dealing with. The low winter sun results in more shady spots that see little or no sun, meaning motorists can be driving on pavement in sunny stretches and hit ice in the shade.
Lewis said motorists need to be aware that conditions can change quickly.
“Largely what it comes down to is reminding folks to slow down,” he said.
He said posted speed limits are for clear roadways, and anytime there’s precipitation, people need to drive more slowly, being aware of their vehicle’s capabilities and their capabilities as a driver.
He said motorists should check tools such as CDOT’s www.cotrip.org about road conditions, be aware of traction and chain laws, have the proper type of tires and proper tread depths, and “know that four-wheel-drive is not four-wheel-stop,” meaning that a four-wheel-drive vehicle that can get a car going doesn’t mean it can stop suddenly.
December’s ample precipitation was enough to set a record high for the month in Grand Junction, which according to the National Weather Service got 2.08 inches for the month. Meteorologist Scott Stearns said that included 8.8 inches of snow, which wasn’t a record for snow for the month, but rain contributed to the precipitation total, along with the amount of water contained in the snow.
December was the wettest month of last year in Grand Junction, and the month’s precipitation pushed the city’s total 2021 to 9.79 inches, above the average annual amount.
Stearns said weather coming out of the northwest could favor northern mountains in Colorado over the next few days when it comes to more snow, with the next good chance for more moisture in the Grand Valley and surrounding terrain on Saturday.
David said CDOT prepared for the recent storms in part through conference calls involving supervisors, assessing what plow trucks are broken, seeing which ones mechanics can get running and pulling in plows from other parts of the state as needed. Supply chain problems are aggravating plow truck maintenance, as it has sometime taken a month to six weeks to get parts for them, David said.
CONCERNS OVER SUPPLIES
The agency also monitors where it stands in terms of supplies of sand, salt and liquid deicers. Going into the holidays, it began going through materials quickly and became worried about running out of sand as vendors were wanting to give employees time off. David said CDOT was able to make some calls and avoid a sand shortage, in part by hauling some sand from vendors itself last week when CDOT crews had a little break from plowing.
Preparing staffing-wise for the storms has proven challenging. COVID-19 has impacted staffing levels, and David said December brought the highest spike in cases among employees that he’d seen all of last year. But the bigger challenge is on the hiring front. David said he has about a 28% vacancy rate right now out of about 289 positions. Some of those positions are administrative, but about 220 of the positions are for plow drivers, he said.
He said it’s hard as a government agency to be as competitive pay-wise as the private sector, and cost-of-living issues to the east on the I-70 corridor also have long been a factor in trying to hire.
David said CDOT pulled workers from the Montrose area to help out on I-70 work. Some CDOT employees who aren’t plow drivers, such as some who work in engineering, safety and management, also have commercial driver’s licenses and pitch in.
“Thank goodness they helped us this past week and a half because we would have more problems if we wouldn’t have had those people to come and help us,” he said.
“... Anyone who has a CDL, we snag.”
CDOT also paid more overtime to keep up with the plowing demands, which also required workers to be out plowing on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“When they have to work especially like Christmas it just breaks my heart,” David said.
David said workers go on two 12-hour shifts to cover roads to maintain 24 hours a day.
While I-70 is a primary challenge for the area David oversees, other challenging roadways can include U.S. Highway 50 in areas such as Blue Mesa Reservoir, Douglas Pass on Colorado Highway 139, and Colorado Highway 133 over McClure Pass. Highway 50 gets a bit more truck traffic, and as in places like Glenwood and De Beque canyons a jackknifing truck on some narrow spots on the road can close the whole road. Douglas Pass also gets some truck use, and is typically windy, which can cause low visibility in storms and blow more snow on the road.
And McClure Pass sometimes has to be closed when avalanche danger was high, as happened last week.
David said he appreciates how the growing snowpack is boosting Colorado’s water supply.
“For me it’s a double-edge sword. I want snow but I don’t want snow on the road,” he said.
“... When we get these storms that cover our whole region it starts eating the budget up pretty quickly too.”