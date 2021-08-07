The dreaded temporary traffic circle at the crossroads that intersect Grand Avenue, First Street and Interstate 70 B Loop is about to happen.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contractor for the project to remake the entire intersection, United Companies, announced that they’ve completed the first phase of the job.
But before they can start the second phase, crews need to install a temporary roundabout to handle traffic that goes through it.
That roundabout is to be located on the southwest corner of the intersection.
How long that temporary traffic circle will be in place is not yet known.
The second phase of the project calls for replacing traffic signals, continued road realignment, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, ramps, lighting and concrete surfacing.
Because of the relatively short radius of the temporary roundabout, certain commercial vehicles will be limited through the intersection.
That includes oversized or permitted loads, vehicles longer than 40 feet and vehicles wider than 8 feet, six inches.
CDOT recommends such traffic use North Avenue instead.
While access to area businesses remains a priority, state officials recommend motorists who need to get through the area find alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.
The $13.5 million project, which isn’t expected to be completely done until next spring — though construction will be suspended over the winter months — calls for widening all three roadways, improving street connections and constructing new bicycle and pedestrian byways.
For more information about the project, go to www.codot.gov/projects/i-70-b-1st-street-and-grand-avenue.