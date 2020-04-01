A local jobs program is back on the table for Grand Junction as the City Council plans to take another look at a proposal to hire hundreds of temporary workers at its meeting Wednesday.
Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart announced the revival of a now $2.2 million proposal to provide 200 jobs to local people who are unemployed during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as $500,000 to go to nonprofit organizations. The jobs would pay $15 per hour and last for 90 days with a $500 bonus after completing the first day on the job.
Last week a similar proposal was considered twice by the City Council.
The original proposal was for $4.4 million and was discussed at a special meeting on Monday, March 23. Council members Anna Stout and Phillip Pe’a both expressed concerns and a second meeting was called on Wednesday, March 25, to discuss the plan. At that meeting Stout said she was concerned with the size of the program and wanted to see help provided to local nonprofits providing critical services.
In a compromise move councilmember Kraig Andrews proposed a $2.2 million appropriation that gave city administration the flexibility to use some funds to support nonprofit organizations. As this was presented as an emergency ordinance it needed unanimous council support, but Stout voted against it.
The new $500,000 for local nonprofits would address at least one of the concerns Stout expressed last week. Taggart said the proposal, which could change based on the council’s discussion, would make a one-time donation to the Western Colorado Community Foundation, which would then distribute the funds as grants to nonprofits serving needs in the community.
“They can see what applications come in,” Taggart said. “It would allow us to do a second round. We may find it’s not enough and we may have to come back to the table.”
Taggart said the money would be focused on supporting nonprofits that provide food and housing assistance to people in need within the community.
He said the community foundation would be efficient in distributing the funding.
“We know their (local nonprofits) frontline people are under a tremendous amount of stress and strain,” Taggart said. “So we can help them bring on an additional person that they’d been thinking about but in their budget don’t have the dollars to do it.”
While the nonprofit funding is important, Taggart said providing some employment assistance was important as well. He said the city does have a need for some temporary workers to help with projects around the city.
The ordinance will again need unanimous approval, but Taggart said if necessary the council could go through the traditional ordinance process, which would require a public hearing in two weeks, delaying the project.
“I think the big thing that’s changed, hopefully people will see this, is that we’ve carved out something distinctly separate for the nonprofits,” Taggart said. “That’s the big change. Do we still want to put people to work? The answer is yes. Do we have work that needs to be done in this community? The answer to that is yes.”