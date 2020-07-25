As the COVID-19 pandemic drifts along, many aspects of life remain far from normal.
But on Friday, for local tennis fans, and parents and grandparents of young players, sports returned and the joy of spectating returned with it.
In one of the first spectator friendly sporting events, the annual Western Slope Open tennis tournament started its six-day run.
Tournament organizers worked with Mesa County Public Health to come up with a plan to keep it as safe as possible while allowing spectators to watch matches.
Day 1 saw spaced-apart crowds of spectators but the tournament drew around 230 competitors.
The open spaces at the Canyon View Park tennis courts made for easy social distancing. The tournament was set up so the youth divisions were played at Canyon View, since there is usually more spectators with that.
A number of families gathered on the grass hill to watch the youngsters compete.
At Colorado Mesa University, the rest of the tournament got started as well with the other divisions, but there were very few spectators watching the action.
Other safety measures in place included making hand sanitizer available at every court and players reporting scores, as well as volunteers inside being required to wear masks.
For the inside areas, chairs were set up to meet social distancing requirements.