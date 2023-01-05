Tentative agreement provides timeline for Orchard Mesa Pool operations

The Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool would remain open until a new recreation center is built at Matchett Park, per a tentative agreement being hammered out between the city of Grand Junction, Mesa County and School District 51.
News of the deal was announced by Mayor Anna Stout during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Stout has been negotiating with the other entities as the City Council representative.
“We’ll keep it open, at least until we have another option,” Council Member Abe Herman said.
The pool is run in a partnership among the city of Grand Junction, which operates the pool and helps fund maintenance; Mesa County, which helps fund maintenance; and Mesa County Valley School District 51, which owns the building.
The deal would essentially keep the current structure in place, with a few caveats, Stout said. The county would be dropping its previous commitment to fund a portion of needed long-term repairs in exchange for helping to fund continued operations of the pool while the district would continue to own the building, the land and pay some utility costs.
During negotiations this fall regarding those long-term repairs, the three organizations announced the pool would be closing at some point because a deal could not be reached.
Council Member Dennis Simpson clarified that this new deal would essentially guarantee that a swimming facility was available until the new rec center — which is to be voted on by Grand Junction residents this April — is available.
“So nothing happens until the rec center goes up? Is opened?” Simpson asked.
“I think that’s a fair way to put it,” Stout said.
Council Member Randall Reitz said he would like to revisit the long-term plan for the Orchard Mesa Pool facility should the recreation center not pass in April.
The pool has dominated conversations for all three governing entities for weeks.
The entities had been working toward an agreement that would have all three parties kicking in on capital improvement costs that would fund major repairs and extend the facility past its anticipated lifespan, which was initially tied to the old Orchard Mesa Middle School that has since been replaced.
The agreement discussed Wednesday night is still pending legal review, Stout said, and the parties are hoping to have something completed by the end of the month.
In addition to keeping the pool open, it would also serve to offer an off-ramp for the school district and county from sharing management of the facility.
Council Member Phil Pe’a said this would be in everybody’s best interests or else they were “likely to have this same conversation four councils from now.”
While the move would absolve the county of a previous commitment to pay $800,000 toward repairs, Stout said the county was willing to support operations in the interim as well as look at ways to facilitate convenient transportation from Orchard Mesa to Matchett Park, where the new recreation center will be built, should it be approved by voters.
Simpson voiced support for using the intervening time to explore ways to fund the maintenance needed to run the pool for even longer. When discussion of the pool came up the last time in 2019, estimates had the repairs at $2.4 million.
“My view is, what does it take to renovate that pool so that it can continue to remain there for the citizens of Orchard Mesa?” Simpson said.
Simpson said he wanted to get an updated estimate of what investment the facility needed.
“If it’s going to cost way more than that, then my tune will probably change,” Simpson said.
Several concerned citizens who have been actively campaigning to keep the pool open indefinitely spoke during the meeting.
Nick Allan, an Orchard Mesa resident, said he would like council to clarify their individual positions on whether or not the pool should remain open permanently.
Carissa Fisher, a former Orchard Mesa Pool lifeguard, said the public need for the Orchard Mesa Pool, especially in regard to swimming lessons, won’t change with the construction of a new rec center.
Fisher noted the Las Colonias River Park is just down the hill from the pool.
The pool has been closed since mid-November as a result of a problem with the boiler.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said it has been difficult getting parts for the boiler through the supply chain, particularly because the boiler is nearing the end of its useful life.
The city is waiting on a new heat exchanger, Sherbenou said, which will hopefully fix the issue, although that’s not guaranteed.
The city, county and school district have been criticized throughout the negotiations for a perceived lack of transparency in the process.
Stout, County Commissioner Janet Rowland and D51 Board President Andrea Haitz have been meeting to try to find a way to an agreement about the future of the pool.
Simpson and members of the public have asked for these meetings to be better noticed.
Previously, one representative each from city council, the county commissioners and the school board met as the pool board, which was governed by the Colorado Open Meetings Law.
Herman said in his opinion the council and pool board have been really transparent through this whole situation.