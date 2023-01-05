Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Tentative agreement provides timeline for Orchard Mesa Pool operations

The Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool would remain open until a new recreation center is built at Matchett Park, per a tentative agreement being hammered out between the city of Grand Junction, Mesa County and School District 51.

News of the deal was announced by Mayor Anna Stout during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Stout has been negotiating with the other entities as the City Council representative.

The Orchard Mesa Pool and Gym are at 2736 Unaweep Ave.
The Orchard Mesa Pool needs extensive and expensive repairs and renovation to remain open as a community pool. Three entities — School District 51, the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County — are juggling the political hot potato of which entity is responsible.
The Orchard Mesa pool gets about 30,000 visits a year, which includes use by school district swim teams.

