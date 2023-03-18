Construction on the The Terminal — a proposed 100,000-square-foot, 72-unit mixed-income and mixed-use complex that will replace the abandoned former Greyhound station at 230 S. Fifth St. — is expected to begin next year.
Adam Roy, the project’s developer with Aspen-based Headwaters Housing Partners, provided an update on The Terminal during the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) monthly meeting this past Thursday morning at 750 Main St.
The project’s first phase, the concept and validation of The Terminal, is complete after securing community buy-in and early funding commitments last year. The project is now in phase two: pre-development. This phase includes securing land entitlement, forming a complete picture of financing and grants, and determining the project’s design, engineering and preliminary pricing.
The third phase, construction, is set to begin next year, with the complex — which will include ground-level commercial spaces for a collaborative culinary food and beverage concept and contemporary art gallery as well as 8,000 square feet of second-level artist studio and exhibition spaces — to be completed in 2026.
Among the significant alignments the Terminal project has achieved includes the city, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), The Ordinary Fellow winery in Palisade, Denver-based River Bear American Meats, Front Range artisan mill Dry Storage, lend provider Lument, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Denver-based philanthropic organization the Boettcher Foundation, and Colorado Creative Industries — the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s (OEDIT) combined state arts agency and community and economic development organization.
“We’ve laid out a plan,” Roy said. “Locally, we’ve done everything from meeting with the community development department to meeting with public works to meeting with CDOT to get their alignment with what they’re planning to do. CDOT has a big improvement plan along Ute Avenue, one street away from the bus station, and (City of Grand Junction) Public Works has a significant improvement going for Fifth Street. We’re trying to time everything where we can tie this project and all the infrastructure and on- and off-site improvements into their work both design-wise and schedule-wise.”
Roy detailed the early funding commitments made to The Terminal. The Boettcher Foundation awarded the project a $250,000 S2C Grant, and two more grants have been earmarked: a $3.2 million Colorado Community Revitalization Grant and a $50,000 Colorado Creative Industries S2C Grant.
Additionally, HUD has conditionally committed $12-15 million to the project via a loan. Roy said that Headwaters Housing Partners is “well into the early stages” of HUD loan underwriting, entailing work with the underwriting group that can help initiate the loan.
There’s anywhere from $300,000-$650,000 in funding that’s in progress, including a $250,000-500,000 pre-development bridge loan from the Boettcher Foundation and grant funding from the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) as well as the Gates Family Foundation.
The project is eligible for a $10 million grant from the Colorado Division of Housing.
“So far, we’ve checked the early boxes of that being a viable financing option, which maybe today, more than ever, is a valuable opportunity given the nature of the project,” Roy said.
Roy also noted that multiple private equity investment firms and family offices are “highly interested” in investing in the project if given the opportunity. However, Roy cautioned that the project might not be eligible to receive private investment.
“It doesn’t function like buying a property, building some apartments and moving on. There’s so many unique pieces; there’s a lot of subsidy requirements given the nature of affordable artist spaces and affordable housing for a first-of-its-kind project like this in Grand Junction,” Roy said.
“There’s a lot of interest from our regular investment partners, but we don’t know what the outcome is going to be from that need or what amount is required or, uniquely, if there can be private investment. This project, if we seek some of this grant money, may not be eligible for private investments for a significant amount of or the entire project ... We need to know what that requirement will be before that money can be committed and come in.”
Roy also said that the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority is interested in supporting the project, as well as the Colorado Energy Office because of the project’s sustainability.
The next goals of the project are to bring the design of the project to a near permit-ready status, allow for preliminary contractor pricing, provide background for land use application and review, and complete an application to OEDIT for finalizing Colorado College Responsibilities Grants) funding approval.
When Greyhound left the station in February 2021, the Grand Junction DDA purchased the property for $700,000 and then put out a request for proposal on the project, which Headwaters Housing Partners was ultimately granted.
The goals of the project are to revitalize the station and the Whitman Park area as a place of safety, energy, vitality and connection to the rest of downtown Grand Junction; create a gateway experience into the central business district from Highway 50 to the south; placemake and provide downtown Grand Junction with a “truly urban amenity” that includes high-rise living, first-of-their-kind food and beverage concepts, and a hub for artists and creatives; and provide a proof of concept to capital markets that developing “truly urban real estate with distinct character amenities and design” is possible in Grand Junction.