Construction on the The Terminal — a proposed 100,000-square-foot, 72-unit mixed-income and mixed-use complex that will replace the abandoned former Greyhound station at 230 S. Fifth St. — is expected to begin next year.

Adam Roy, the project’s developer with Aspen-based Headwaters Housing Partners, provided an update on The Terminal during the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) monthly meeting this past Thursday morning at 750 Main St.

