As positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise in Mesa County, officials are hoping ramped-up testing and community buy-in will stem alarming rates of COVID-19 spread.
“I want people to take this seriously,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. “Early on, when we were able to maintain low positive numbers, I think people may have gotten the impression that we’re kind of immune to this in Mesa County. A lot of people did a lot of hard work to keep those numbers down, but we want the entire community, we want everybody to understand that each one of us, as an individual, has a role to reverse the trend that we’re in right now.”
As cases rise in the area, so too do restrictions. Many bars have been shut down and other public places like gyms have been severely limited. Thursday night’s prep football game involving Palisade High School was the final sporting event the county will see until 2021.
One aspect of the county’s response is to renew the same calls for public health practices that have been made for months now.
“Our role is to wear our masks and stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Kuhr said. “If you do go out, avoid crowds, close contact with individuals and limit your time in indoor spaces as much as possible.”
For its part, the county health department is increasing access to testing. The county currently administers about 700 tests a day, but Kuhr believes the county should be testing 1,000 people each day.
To boost those numbers, the county has started administering curative tests (oral swabs) at Mesa County Fairgrounds.
“What we’re doing at the Fairgrounds is, when people come into the gates and down the road a ways, we’re screening people, and anyone with symptoms, we’re splitting them off and sending them to a different lot,” Kuhr said. “It really alleviates the congestion. The symptomatic people go to a different lot that’s just east of the grandstand. We have an additional team out there doing that curative test. We think that we can add another 300 or 400 testing opportunities out there. We know we can do up to 800 in a day.”
Another avenue for testing going into effect in Mesa County will be at Colorado Mesa University. People will have to reserve their testing times online in advance, as the university’s testing will not be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. CMU officials made their testing resources available to the rest of the county after opting to go to online learning a week earlier than previously scheduled.
County leaders, including those with MCPH, have consistently asked the state for variances, believing a one-size-fits-all approach to COVID-19 protocol would harm Mesa County’s economy a needless amount. One of the most innovative results of those efforts was the Variance Protection Program and its 5-star ratings, a joint program between MCPH and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce designed to protect businesses that have proven to be safe and healthy in their operations during the pandemic, ensuring that another wave of shutdowns wouldn’t affect them.
The program has since drawn interest statewide, with other counties looking to adopt it.
“Now, as it feels like we’re starting to close back down, I think the governor has stated that he doesn’t want the state to go into Stay-at-Home,” Kuhr said. “One of the governor’s cabinet members from the Office of Economic Development, reached out to our Chamber of Commerce yesterday, asking about the 5-Star Program. We’ve given our materials to Boulder County, El Paso County and the Tri-County area around Denver. The director of CDP just told me that it would be their desire, rather than closing down, to implement 5-Star statewide.”
The county has plans to avoid outbreaks among vulnerable populations, such as those in jail or those without homes. Kuhr said that the Mesa County Jail has protocols to separate ill or symptomatic inmates from those with no symptoms. Kuhr also said that more than 50 hotel rooms in the area are being used to house homeless people, giving them a roof over their heads and reducing their risk of spreading the virus in public.
The good news for Mesa County is that hospitalizations remain low enough that local hospitals aren’t currently at risk when it comes to bed numbers and capacity. However, should the COVID-19 surge worsen, he believes local hospitals are ready to handle an increase in patients.
“I’m in constant contact with our hospitals,” Kuhr said. “We include the (U.S. Veterans Affairs Department, or VA) in those calls. The VA has been an excellent partner. In fact, they have access to resources nationally that they can bring to Mesa County. The VA is going to help Family Health West acquire some beds. I will say that our four hospitals have come together and it’s an excellent partnership. We’re working to make sure we can handle the surge. We’ve got a good plan in place.”