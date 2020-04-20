By CONNER WILSON
Special to the Sentinel
GUNNISON — Barely a week old, Gunnison County’s newest health order has drawn the interest of the Texas Attorney General and provoked a scathing response from both Gunnison County and Colorado’s Attorney General.
In a letter sent recently to Gunnison County Health Director Joni Reynolds, the Texas AG’s office attempts to stand up for Texas citizens that own second homes in Gunnison County.
That county was the first in the state to impose a ban on non-residents, saying they must leave expeditiously or else face up to 18 months in jail and the threat of thousands of dollars in fines.
Also included in the order are the shuttering of day-care centers, tax and law firms, and any business that isn’t deemed essential, such as grocery, convenience, hardware, and liquor stores.
That order, signed on April 3, has far-reaching implications for second-homeowners in the county. If a non-resident desires to stay, they must fill out an exemption form that will be personally reviewed by Reynolds.
“The exemptions will be decided on a case-by-case basis,” Daniel Kreykeys, a public information officer with the county says.
It’s unclear as to what criteria the health director will use in determining whether a non-resident can stay or must leave.
That point was mentioned in the Texas AG’s letter, written by special counsel David Hacker.
“There are no criteria for judging such exemptions, or any indication whether exemptions will be freely allowed. In short, there is no way to judge whether the order’s restriction on nonresident homeowners bears any relationship to the interest of public health.”
Hacker was not available for comment, and calls to the Texas AG’s office went to voicemail, as they had closed early for the weekend.
Gunnison County’s reply was swift and detailed. The letter, signed by County Attorney Matthew Hoyt, provided a detailed, five-page response.
“Your correspondence makes sweeping and generalized arguments about the rights of visitors to Colorado, but appears to all but ignore not only the unprecedented public health crisis this County is facing…” the letter reads.
It goes onto call Hacker’s letter “weak” and providing “no basis” that the county hadn’t considered all relevant facts before enacting the order.
Hoyt also questioned the legal underpinnings of the Texas letter’s author, Hacker, and wants to know whom Texas is representing.
There were numerous mentions of litigation in Hoyt’s response, and he says the county will not stop to defend its right to impose the public health order.
Hoyt also pointed out an apparent hypocrisy in that Texas’ own Attorney General has recognized the power of local governments within that state to control the movement of people, just the same as Gunnison County has done.
Colorado’s Attorney General, Phil Weiser, has also chimed in on the ongoing dispute, putting out a press release with the title “Don’t Mess With Colorado,” a dig on the well-known Texas motto.
That release stands behind the county’s order, saying, “Any suggestion that their order violates the U.S. Constitution is misguided.”
Earlier this month, Gunnison County laid out various reasons for including a non-resident ban, saying non-residents and visitors from lower altitudes are “at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19 infection than residents, who are acclimatized to the high altitude environment of Gunnison County.”
The Texas AG’s letter says the opposite, “There is no indication that nonresident homeowners, as a whole, are more susceptible to COVID-19 based on age or other health criteria, or that those nonresidents will pose any greater strain on local resources than residents.”
Whether altitude plays a factor in obtaining the virus is unclear. A physician from Gunnison Valley Health Hospital wasn’t immediately available for comment.
However, it is clear from multiple health agencies including the World Health Organization, CDC, and numerous studies that age and prior health complications do play a role in a patient’s outcome once the virus is contracted.
That idea underpins Reynolds’ view that what the county is doing is the proper course of action.
At a virtual press conference last week, she reasoned that her actions in asking non-residents to leave is in line to “help continue the success we’ve had in protecting our healthcare system, but also the potential risk of another major spike in cases.”
That sentiment was also shared by resident Richard Haydon, who works for ID Sculpture, a local company that makes large climbable boulders for playgrounds.
He supports the county’s efforts and thinks the response to the virus was taken too lightheartedly at first.
“Just the sheer numbers we’ve experienced in the last few weeks has opened a lot of eyes and changed the general attitude towards the virus.”
As of April 10, the county stands at 97 positive cases with two deaths, according to their online tracking page.
Gunnison County was, and is, in the midst of being one of Colorado’s first epicenters.
Andy Bertapelle, the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, says they’re still well-equipped for COVID-stricken patients.
However, his hospital’s position as a critical-care facility determines that most patients needing care for the virus will be transferred to larger facilities. Bertapelle offers a stark reminder of the only facility serving roughly 15,000 residents.
Two to three weeks prior, “We ventilated eight patients and transferred them out. That number of patients is something we’re not used to seeing. Maybe in six months we’d normally have 6-7 vents, as opposed to the timeframe of a week.”
To date, there have been no arrests or citations in the county relating to the public health order, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Kreykes, the PIO, reaffirms the current attitude towards keeping the public healthy. His statement could normally be taken as something a government official would be expected to say, but has additional gravitas during this fight between Texas and a small Colorado county.
“Our goal is to maintain the health and safety of our residents,” he said.