The man who was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday has been identified.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination and identified the victim as Reginal Hansen, 75, of League City, Texas.
The cause of death, according to the coroner, is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Toxicology is still pending.
The shooting occurred around 10 a.m., when police received reports that a man with a gun had entered the hospital and was pointing it at employees. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene and an officer shot and killed Hansen.
As is the case with all officer-involved shootings in Mesa Country, the 21st Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation at this point.
FIRE EQUIPMENT PURCHASE
The Grand Junction Fire Department utilized a federal grant to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA).
The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which was established in 2001, awarded the city $472,430. The city contributed a match of $42,948.
The department used the funds to purchase 66 air pack harnesses, 132 air bottles (45-minute bottles), six air bottles (60-minute bottles for the hazardous materials team), 130 breathing air masks, one rapid intervention pack, 130 mask adapters for N-100 particulate cartridges and 130 N-100 filters. The N-100 filters will allow the department to use SCBA masks in the future in place of a N-95 or N-100 mask, should there be another shortage.
A SCBA is used when firefighters encounter an oxygen deficient atmosphere or any environment that is unknown or has unknown levels of contaminants in the air.
CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY
The Grand Junction Citizens Police Academy is accepting applicants for its fall course.
The Citizens Police Academy is a free 10-week program designed to provide citizens with comprehensive information about the operations of the Grand Junction Police Department. It is open to anyone 18 years or older. Applicants will undergo a criminal background check and the class is limited in size and filled on a first come, first served basis.
The fall 2021 Academy will take place from Sept. 16 through Nov. 18 on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Junction Police Department. The course covers everything from patrol operations to SWAT and forensic investigations.
“The intent of the Citizens Police Academy is to build partnerships with the residents of our great city and to provide robust and transparent information about how our agency operates. We want to provide an opportunity for attendees to get to know more about the men and women who are protecting their community and learn how and why they make the decisions they do while performing their duties,” a release from the Grand Junction Police Department stated.
You can apply online at gjcity.org/1125/Citizens-Police-Academy. You can also pick up a paper application at the front counter of the GJPD at 555 Ute Avenue during business hours. The deadline to apply is August 27.