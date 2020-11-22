Thanksgiving is the latest annual tradition turned public health concern as experts worry that returning home to visit family is simply not worth the risk this year.
Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control on down are recommending people give thanks with only those they live with on Thursday.
“More than one million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days,” Thanksgiving guidance released by the CDC on Thursday said. “The safest way to celebrate is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.”
The CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others by postponing plans are being echoed by local health experts who are grappling with the worst surge in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
“As cases continue to increase at a rapid pace, our latest guidance is that the safest way to celebrate is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said. “It’s important to understand that travel may increase your chance at getting COVID.”
Mesa County entered the weekend having amassed well over 2,000 cases in the last two weeks. The county hit ICU bed capacity at area hospitals on Thursday, with 51 people hospitalized, and continues to see triple-digit case counts day after day, including more than 200 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday.
The threat of the virus has already altered or canceled traditional community events and curtailed what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year. For starters, the annual Turkey Trot in Grand Junction was canceled, business capacity has been further restricted and local schools continue to grapple with the decision whether to teach remotely or in-person with the most recent announcement from Mesa County School District 51 that high schools would remain remote until 2021. Still, as cases continue to climb, officials are hopeful that people make safe and smart decisions, including scrubbing holiday plans, in order to keep a bad situation from getting worse.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL DURING A PANDEMIC
For those planning to go through with their travel plans, health officials have several recommendations.
“Physical distancing, mask use, testing, eating outside — all these things work well when we do them together. Put as many of them in place as possible,” Mayle said. “In western Colorado, we enjoy pretty great weather. Consider an outside meal this year.”
The CDC says those hosting a Thanksgiving dinner this year should be having a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in their community. Celebrating virtually is considered to be the safest option. Anyone attending a gathering this week is recommended to bring their own food and utensils and avoid congregating and going in and out of kitchen areas. If sharing food, the CDC suggest having one person serve the food with single-use utensils.
Those who do travel are asked to always wear a mask when around people they don’t live with, stay at least six feet away from others, and get a flu shot before traveling, among other recommendations.
With the Mesa County Fairgrounds testing facility as busy as ever, one solution for some appears to be getting tested as insurance before heading out.
“Testing is one part, but an important thing to remember about testing is that it’s one point in time,” Mayle said. “It’s a good idea (to get tested) but you can still get it in travel. Anywhere you have prolonged close contact with people outside your own household is a risk.”
A survey of 400 Colorado residents found that 70% of Coloradans canceled or postponed their 2020 travel plans as a result of the pandemic, according to AAA. Only 23% said they were comfortable traveling for the holidays.
MAKING SURE EVERYONE STILL HAS A THANKSGIVING THIS YEAR
As some worry about whether or not to travel this year, others are more concerned with those who have nowhere to go this Thanksgiving.
Captain Joe West, one of the Corps Officers for the Salvation Army in Grand Junction, said despite some changes this year, their mission remains the same. More than 2,000 turkey meals will be handed out and delivered throughout the community once again this year.
“(Our volunteers) could be sitting at home enjoying themselves, instead they take time to go serve other people. It’s incredible, especially during this time,” West said. “Even in the midst of all this, people are still willing to volunteer and help out.”
Canyon View Vineyard Church helps hand out and organize the distribution and Colorado Mesa University and Sodexo help secure the food, of which there will be 80 turkeys cooked this year.
“The people receiving the meals are primarily people homebound — a lot of seniors in the community — and people homeless. They can call over to our office and Canyon View to get set up,” West said.
He said they would be handing out the meals at the Salvation Army in Grand Junction, but will also be delivering turkeys and handing out meals to people on the street as well.
“Between the takeout and deliveries, we anticipate around 2,000 meals with more requests still coming in,” West said. “Last year we did 2,700.’”
Despite all the changes seen across the nation, West always planned to carry on this Thanksgiving tradition this year.
“Typically we are down at the Elks Lodge and we serve around 700 meals and we’ve had three or four different plans for how we would manage this thing,” West said. “Canyon View is doing deliveries for people homebound and what we’re going to do is send a couple of vehicles out with meals in them and if we see people on the streets we’ll give them a Thanksgiving meal.
“We want to make sure that everybody that needs a meal can get one. We don’t want this virus to keep us from doing the services we provide,” he added.