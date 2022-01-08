March 5 will see the return of the Western Implement Consignment Auction for the 39th consecutive year.
This time, however, the bidding and selling of tractors, trucks, trailers, hay equipment, off-road vehicles and other farming and ranching equipment will be a little different than it has been in the past. In conjunction with Western Implement, The Auction Team in Grand Junction will be handling operations this year, slimming the event from its standard two or three days to one day-long auction extravaganza.
Graig Medvesk acquired The Auction Team three years ago. The Western Implement Consignment Auction has always been an event he’s had his eyes on. “It’s always been a goal of mine to work in (the Western Implement Auction), but then the opportunity to actually take it over, that’s much more than I ever expected,” Medvesk said.
“They always hired an auctioneer to do it. Times changed, so we picked up the sale. They just hired auctioneers to come sell. The good thing about it is that we’re taking over the whole thing.”
The auction began in 1982 as a response to what was deemed “Black Sunday” in Parachute.
On May 2 of that year, Exxon Corp. exited the $5 billion Colony Oil Shale Project in the area. This put more than 2,000 people out of a job, led to an exodus of workers and plunged the region into an economic recession.
Western Slope farmers and ranchers that had invested their livelihoods into the project and the lands encompassed within it were left in dire financial straits, with few prospects to pull themselves back up beyond selling the equipment they no longer needed.
That’s where Western Implement stepped in to provide them that opportunity.
“A lot of it was financed through the local banks, through Ford Credit and stuff like that who worked with everybody really, really well back then,” said Western Implement President and Owner Jim Coleman. “It allowed everybody at the time to sell it and make good on everything.”
The auction continued through the recession, but once the local economy rebounded, the auction remained in place as an avenue for farmers and ranchers to rid themselves of unneeded equipment. It also allowed the company the opportunity to sell its used products.
Coleman is hopeful that Medvesk and The Auction Team’s involvement will have a positive impact on the auction, especially after the past decade has seen an increase in auctions across the Western Slope. For many years, Flowers Auction Service in Montrose was the only other auction in the region, but that’s no longer the case.
“I think, at this point in time, he’s going to maybe breathe a little breath of fresh air into it and possibly reach out to market it a little bit heavier, a little bit more than we have in the past,” Coleman said. “We’re not necessarily an auction business; we’re an equipment business and that was a second sideline that happened two or three days out of every year. He’ll hopefully bring a lot more to it.”