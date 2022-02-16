The City of Grand Junction seems to have settled on a way forward for distributing retail marijuana business licenses, with city staff and City Council coming out in favor of a qualified vetting approach Monday.
Under the qualified vetting system, all applicants that meet the city’s criteria for licensing will be put into a pool and licensees will be chosen randomly.
The City Council had previously supported a fully merit-based system for applicants, and before that a lottery that weighted certain criteria.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he supports the qualified vetting idea because it’s less subjective than the full merit-based approach the council had previously favored.
The rest of the council had similar thoughts about the qualified vetting plan.
Council Member Anna Stout said the qualified vetting idea fulfills the three main goals for recreational marijuana in the city: generating tax revenue, attracting responsible business owners and not opening the city up to lawsuits.
“If you can clear those initial hurdles and prove that you will be an appropriate business that follows the rules, that meets all of the moral criteria and everything else, I don’t see how at that point you judge one business over another,” Stout said.
Stout also said the merit-based system would favor larger, non-local applicants.
“I don’t see any reason not to move forward with this and to continue to look at this as something very similar to alcohol instead of this brand-new, unknown bright and shiny object that we now have to keep manipulating and polishing,” Stout said.
The council previously decided to cap the number of marijuana business licenses at 10, including a limit of two for the Horizon Drive area and no marijuana stores allowed on the ground floor on Main Street from First Street to Seventh Street.
“When you have a cap, you have to determine what is the most fair and equitable manner to issue those licenses, and the most objective way, in my experience in working with other municipalities, and I have worked with a few, as recently as December as 2021, that the most fair and equitable manner is to do a random selection process based on a qualified pool of applicants,” interim city clerk Laura Bauer said.
Bauer is a new face in the discussions who has been helping the city craft its policy.
She previously was the city clerk for Commerce City when recreational marijuana was legalized there, and has also helped out with recreational marijuana policies in Dolores and Fort Lupton.
According to the draft ordinance presented to City Council on Monday, in order to get into the lottery an applicant must have their application approved by the city manager and a public hearing must be held. If an applicant receives a license through the lottery process, they must then go through the state of Colorado’s requirements for a license.
Applicants must have insurance, have a property in which to have the store, have a sales tax license for the business, pass background checks, have a security plan, have a business plan, have a plan for keeping underage people off the premises, have a plan for disposing of unsold cannabis, have a ventilation plan, disclose their financial interests and pay application and licensure fees.
An individual or entity may not be involved with more than one retail marijuana business or application at a time, according to the draft ordinance. Transfer of ownership of a retail marijuana business may not occur within three years of receiving the license.
According to Community Development Director Tamra Allen, the city is aiming to get the retail marijuana regulations in front of the planning commission, then approved by City Council in the first quarter of 2022.
Also in the first quarter of 2022, according to Allen, the city is looking to establish a licensing authority and begin receiving and assessing applications.
The city is tentatively trying to have licenses issued in the second and third quarters of 2022. Businesses will have six months from the issue of licenses to start operating, with some exceptions.
After that, the city will start looking at regulations for manufacturing and cultivating marijuana.
Later in the meeting, McDaniel brought up concerns about sign regulations, saying he would like specific regulations for cannabis signage so the dispensary signs are not too large.
Council Member Abe Herman disagreed, saying “I guess my question is ‘what are we concerned about?’ Are we worried people are going to know we have pot stores in Grand Junction because I think that ship has sailed at this point. So what is the issue that we’re trying to solve by changing signage regulations specific to pot stores?”
McDaniel said he was concerned about what the city’s business districts could look like.
“In a sense of fairness, we have a number of seedy stores in certain parts of this town, and we aren’t regulating what they look like,” Herman said.
City Manager Greg Caton said he intends for the draft ordinance to come before city council again prior to an intended first reading March 16, but an exact date has not yet been set.