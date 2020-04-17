The Daily Sentinel and Grand Junction Media Inc. has assembled a guide to local gift cards. If you would like to add your business, send the following information to covid@gjsentinel.com:
1. Business Name
2. Link to page to purchase gift cards
3. Phone number to purchase gift cards
Businesses are listed in alphabetical order and separated by category. For the fastest results, use the find function (Crtl + F on PC; ⌘ + F on Mac; 🔍 on mobile) on your device.
Food, Restaurants, Bars
Retail
Arts, Entertainment and Sports
|Name of Business
|Link to Buy Gift Card
|Phone Number
|Aspen Photo Art Gallery at Main Street Bagels
|https://gjmainstreetbagels.com/shop
|(970) 241-2740
|Cavalcade
|http://970tix.com
|(970) 260-5413
|The Great Frame Up
|https://www.paypal.com/webapps/shoppingcart?flowlogging_id=9554b9088311f&mfid=1585846406249_9554b9088311f#/checkout/openButton
|(970) 242-7666
Health and Medical
|Name of Business
|Link to Buy Gift Card
|Phone Number
|A Gift of Hands Massage Therapy
|https://agiftofhands.massagetherapy.com/gift-certificates
|(970) 263-4126
|Advance Therapy Clinic
|http://www.advance-therapy.massagetherapy.com/gift-certificates
|(970) 986-2942
|Balanced Rock Counseling
|https://downtowngj.org/giftcard/
|(970) 541-0603
|Body Therapeutics & Medical Massage
|https://go.booker.com/location/BodyTMM/buy/gift-certificate
|(970) 644-5255
|Choice Therapy Massage by Liz
|https://www.choicetherapymassage.com/gift-certificates
|(970) 250-5224
|Crossroads Fitness
|https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/crossroads-fitness-grand-junction-4
|(970) 241-7800
|Dancing Flower Massage
|https://www.massagebook.com/Grand_Junction~Massage~DancingFlowerMassage#gift-certificates
|(970) 201-4497
|Fruita Chiropractic and Massage
|https://www.feelgoodfruita.com/shop/
|(970) 639-9730
|Healthy Habits Massage & Therapies
|https://grandjunctionmassagetherapy.com/massage-gift-certificates.php
|970.201.2990
|Kneaded Energy Therapeutic Massage
|https://www.massagebook.com/Grand_Junction~Massage~KneadedEnergy?src=external#gift-certificates
|(970) 433-6038
|The Massage Store
|https://www.secure-booker.com/themassagestore/ShopOnline/GiftCertificate.aspx
|(970) 243-3934
|Touch Massage & Bodyworks
|https://www.massagebook.com/Grand_Junction~Massage~TouchMassageandBodyworks#specials
|(970) 697-1333
|Tru-A Wellness Company
|https://app.acuityscheduling.com/catalog.php?owner=18020400&category=Gift+Certificat
|(970) 208-4856
|Willow Chi
|https://amandahorst.massagetherapy.com/contact-us
|970) 623-3071
Beauty
|Name of Business
|Link to Buy Gift Card
|Business Link
|Phone Number
|Salon Panache
|http://www.salonpanachegj.com/gift-certificates.html
|http://www.salonpanachegj.com/
|(970) 241-3311
|Beautifeye Day Spa & Salon
|http://www.beautifeyedayspa.net/
|(970)-697-1250
|Bee Smooth Waxing Boutique
|https://beesmoothwaxing.com/
|(970) 644-5611
|Casey Photography
|https://cdittmer.com/
|(970) 712-1431
|Crush Salon & Day Spa
|https://www.crushsalon970.com/
|(970) 628-1732
|Fresh Salon
|https://www.fresh.com/us/home
|(970) 263-4383
|Hair Necessities
|http://www.hair-necessities.com/
|(970) 858-1353
|Hair We Are
|http://www.hairwearegj.com/
|(970) 241-7046
|JCP Salon
|http://jcpenney.com
|(970) 242-6733
|LV Spa & Nails 2
|http://lvspanails2.com/
|(970) 986-4997
|Mesa Spa & Nails
|http://mesaspaandnails.com/
|(970) 314-7234
|Modern Salon
|https://www.modernsalon.com/
|(970) 314-7538
|Monument Photography
|https://www.facebook.com/monumentphotogj/
|(970) 314-7632
|Pandora's Piercing
|http://pandoraspiercing.com/
|(970) 243-8561
|POSH Salon & Boutique
|https://www.poshsalonandboutique.com/
|(970) 644-5858
|Regal Nails, Salon & Spa
|https://regalnails.com/
|(970) 254-8100
|Revolution Salon
|https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionSalon/
|(970) 424-5634
|Roots Salon
|https://www.vagaro.com/rootssalon/
|(970) 424-0029
|Salon Capelli
|http://www.saloncapelligj.com/default.asp
|(970) 248-3554
|Studio eight salon & spa
|https://www.studioeightsalonandspa.com/
|(970) 314-7309
|T.N.T. Salon
|https://tntsalonco.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
|(970) 858-4145
|The Look by Amanda
|https://www.facebook.com/The-Look-By-Amanda-1840161256020155/
|(970) 242-9005
|The RAW Canvas: Tattoo and Apparel
|https://www.therawcanvas.net/apparel
|(970) 985-9649
Misc.
|Name of Business
|Link to Buy Gift Card
|Business Link
|Phone Number
|A Pawsh Pet Spa on Broadway
|http://www.petgroominggrandjunction.com/
|(970) 628-1577
|A Wild Hair Pet Grooming
|https://www.facebook.com/pg/A-Wild-Hair-LLC-Professional-Pet-Grooming-214327418621869/about/?ref=page_internal
|(970) 245-5686
|Amigo Animal Clinic
|https://amigoanimalclinicgj.com/
|(970) 245-0210
|Bark's Play and Stay
|https://www.barksplayandstay.com/
|(970) 424-8224
|BEST PET GROOMING
|https://bestpetgrooming.business.site/
|(970) 640-2660
|Cats League & Assistance of the Western Slope
|https://www.clawsgj.org/
|(970) 241-3793
|Chow Down Pet Supplies
|https://chowdownpetsupplies.com/grand-junction/
|(970) 243-6200
|Dog Dynasty
|https://dogdynastygj.com/about-us/
|(970) 464-2288
|Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center
|https://www.gvvec.com/
|(970) 255-1911
|Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary
|https://harmonyanimals.com/
|(970) 424-8224
|HBJ's Grooming
|http://hbjgrooming.com/
|(970) 462-1577
|J&M Aquatics & Pet Center
|https://jmaquaticsandpetcenter.com/
|(970) 245-2526
|Leelee's Dog House Mobile Grooming
|https://leelees-dog-house-grooming.business.site/
|(970) 462-1577
|Peachy Pooches Pet Grooming
|https://dogdynastygj.com/about-us/
|(970) 434-1618
|Ponderosa Paws Mobile Dog Grooming
|http://www.ponderosapaws.com/
|(970) 549-1468
|RiverTails Boarding and Grooming
|https://rivertails-boarding-and-grooming.business.site/website/rivertails-boarding-and-grooming/
|(970) 242-3519
|Roice-Hurst Humane Society
|https://rhhumanesociety.org/
|970-434-7337
|The Downtown Cat
|https://dogdynastygj.com/
|(970) 464-2288
|The Pet Spa
|https://www.facebook.com/ThePetSpaGJ/
|(970) 241-8499
|The Wag Resort
|https://www.wagresort.com/
|(970) 241-2949
|TLC Grooming by Danielle (pets)
|http://groomingbydanielle.com/
|(970) 241-9955
|Your Best Friends Boarding Kennel & Grooming House
|http://yourbestfriends-gj.com/
|(970) 244-8865