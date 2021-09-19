Even in the French Quarter of New Orleans while on a family vacation, Bruce and Tanya Marvin get recognized.
“Hey! You’re ‘The Dancers!’ ” exclaimed another couple, later discovered to be from Fruita.
Why, yes, they are “The Dancers.” And whether it’s a hustle line dance outside the Café du Monde in New Orleans or a swing dance with a local band at the Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction, the Marvins have the moves.
She twirls in a swirl of tulle, and he jives, always wearing his trademark newsboy hat.
He is 71 and she is 67, and over the past 19 years, the Marvins have become jitterbugging to Latin dancing fixtures at Grand Valley festivals, events and dance floors. Anywhere there is a band playing music they enjoy, they are there to dance. Even if it’s 2 a.m.
With all the enthusiasm and dance steps, you would think the Marvins have been dancing their entire lives.
But, no. Far from it.
They grew up in conservative homes where dancing in any form was given a severe side-eye.
Cedaredge was Tanya’s hometown, and Bruce’s family moved there when his dad became the pastor of the Baptist church.
With a four-year age difference between them, she didn’t catch his eye until he was in college.
Tanya had homecoming queen status, whereas Bruce was inclined to look more at the toes of his shoes than anything. She was so popular, her dad had to put a take-a-number machine at the end of the driveway, Bruce deadpanned.
Eventually, they started dating, writing letters after Bruce got his engineering degree and Tanya was in nursing school.
When they got married 48 years ago, Bruce’s friends teased him that he had wed far, far above his level, he said.
TIME TO DANCE
There was no dancing at their wedding or during the years they raised two daughters and a son. And then, after the kids departed, as empty nesters, Bruce and Tanya had the conversation about what they had in common other than their children.
Eating and faith were the only two things they could come up with, and there was too much food, Tanya said.
“It felt like life was work. I needed something that was fun,” she said. “I told Bruce I was going to start dancing.”
“I was like, uhhhhh...,” Bruce said.
This idea was way out of his comfort zone, but Tanya had made up her mind. So they looked up dance instructors, some of whom actually asked the Marvins to leave their classes — “They’re purists,” Tanya said — and they bought instructional videos and practiced at home.
“It just takes us hundreds of repetitions to get something,” Tanya said.
Given the slow, methodical way he learns, “it’s amazing that she stuck with me on this,” Bruce said.
They cut a rug in their living room for a solid year before daring to dance in public.
It was a band playing swing jazz at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens that finally got the Marvins to leave their chairs behind. After that, “it was liked we were hooked,” Tanya said. “We can’t just sit there.”
One dance led to another, one style led to more and eventually they had to get portable dance floors for themselves and whoever decided to dance with them.
Dancing is a workout and entertainment all in one for the Marvins. “It’s become a priority,” Tanya said.
They now go out dancing three or four nights a week. The Moose Lodge on Friday nights, the Palisade Livery on Tuesdays and any festivals, concerts and farmers markets with music they enjoy. They like to attend Viva Las Vegas, a Rockabilly event in Las Vegas, and travel to other music events where they can dance.
DRESSING THE PART
They always show up dressed to the nines. Tanya’s likes the Rockabilly look and her favorite store for dancing dresses is Road Kill in New Orleans. “Typically, you can never have too many shoes and too many dresses,” she said with a smile and mischievous twinkle in her eye.
Bruce leans more toward the swing style of the ’30s and ’40s, and he likes Aris Allen hard leather sole shoes. “Those are what’s called fast,” said Bruce, who has had both hips and knees replaced and was back to dancing less than two weeks after each surgery.
“They’re kind of up for anything,” said the Marvin’s oldest daughter, Hadassa Berger. “Dad’s an introvert. Would you know that? No, you would not.”
Tennis is the family sport and there are other activities they’ve enjoyed through the years, but right now it’s all about dancing, she said.
“They really like each other,” Berger said.
“I do have a great partner,” Bruce said. “It’s a little surprising to me how much it’s done for our marriage.”
Actually, one question they frequently are asked is what the secret is for a good marriage.
Most people are looking for a “don’t go to bed mad” kind of answer, Bruce said.
But life is hard, marriage is hard. “There are a lot of things we wish we had done differently,” he said.
The long answer to the marriage question has more to do with total commitment and faith than anything, the Marvins said.
Marriage is a “God given, God blessed institution, so there are blessings for staying there through whatever,” Bruce said.
If you ask, Bruce and Tanya have plenty more to say on the subject. And they like meeting people and finding friends who enjoy dancing as much as they do. When other couples join them on the dance floor, “that makes our day,” Bruce said.
However, they’re still surprised when they’re recognized or referred to as The Dancers. “I truly didn’t think people paid that much attention,” Tanya said. “We didn’t do this to make a spectacle.”
But when infectious live music is being played, and even if it’s in front of the Café du Monde and even if their three kids and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and anyone in the area else looking on, Bruce and Tanya must dance.
“I don’t think that we embarrassed them,” Tanya said. “We are not pros. This is just fun.”