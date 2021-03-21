The dilemma of divisive debate

The Social Dilemma

The American docudrama film goes into depth on how social media's design is meant to nurture an addiction, manipulate its use in politics, and spread conspiracy. The film also examines the serious issue of social media's effect on mental health.

The film features interviews people from top tech companies and social media platforms such as Facebook, Google, and Apple. These interviews are presented alongside scripted dramatizations of a teenager’s social media addiction and a primer on how a social media algorithm powered by artificial intelligence may work.