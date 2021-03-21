The dilemma of divisive debate

If you are a Republican, find some Democrats and give them a hug. If you are a Democrat, well, best to just give a Republican a hardy handshake.
Better yet, at least until the pandemic is over, both should go out for a cup of coffee together, and talk to each other.
That, at least, is the message that an informal group of Mesa County residents from all sides of the political and social spectrum are doing as a way to help the community come together, rather than yelling at each other from afar or throwing virtual stones at pretend glass houses.
The group is gathering on a regular basis to discuss ways to counter divisiveness fueled by social media, which they say has been central to pitting everyone against each other for the sake of advertising dollars and billions in profits.
“People have individualized news feeds that are based on things they’ve liked and shared and posted about so that you never see the way anyone else thinks, you just simply see your way of thinking,” said Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, a Republican.
“I am of that age when I remember that we used to joke with each other about our political affiliation, but it didn’t interfere with our sitting down and talking about the issues and coming up with solutions,” added Errol Snider, a Democrat who sits on the Mesa County Board of Public Health. “Probably one of the most painful things to me as I look at my grandkids and soon to be great-grandkids is that we lose that civility, and I see it on both sides.”
That’s why Rowland, a longtime conservative and one-time GOP lieutenant governor candidate, and Snider, a lifelong liberal and a Mesa County commissioner from the 1970s, are working side-by-side with a wide range of relatively unlikeminded people they might not otherwise engage with individually, all in an effort to clamp down on some of the antagonistic attitudes people in the county, and across the state and nation, seem to have for one another.
Recently, the two participated in a viewing and roundtable discussion about a new documentary now streaming on Netflix called “The Social Dilemma.”
That film, shown to the group and many others hosted by Colorado Mesa University, is about how the big tech companies that run such social media and internet companies as Google, Twitter, Facebook and many others that have helped to divide the nation.
It features numerous people who worked with all of those companies, and how they, without meaning to, helped create the computer algorithms that drive much of the traffic on the internet superhighway.
Those algorithms, which are designed to help social media companies make money through targeted advertising, have gone too far in how they connect people on their platforms and the places where they direct them, often keeping users in their own echo chambers, people in the documentary say.
Primarily, those algorithms constantly direct people to whatever it is they are interested in, but don’t offer them alternative viewpoints. Doing so leaves people in their own silos, oftentimes supplying them with misinformation that they act on, sometimes violently, the documentary concludes.
Longtime enemies of the United States — Russia, China, North Korea and Iran — have taken advantage of those algorithms, too, sowing as much dissent between Americans as possible as a way of destabilizing the nation, a recent U.S. intelligence report shows.
The big tech companies that employ these algorithms also have increasingly become the target of Congress from both sides of the political aisle, not only over their huge profits, but also in how they operate.
Rowland, Snider and others — the local group of about 20 also includes such people as Robin Brown, executive director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership; John Marshall, vice president for student services at CMU; and District Judge Lance Timbreza — are trying to help reverse all that, at least here in the Grand Valley.
They want to do that by getting people to talk to each other, and do so in person whenever possible.
“Our goal is to try to decrease the toxicity in our community — we can’t do a lot at the state and nation level — and try to interact with people more face to face and get away from the social media, online communication that usually doesn’t end well,” Rowland said.
Anyone who has been a friend of Janet Rowland on Facebook knows that she often posts pithy sayings or memes on her page, all with the same underlying message about maintaining civility.
“My problem isn’t finding the words, it’s keeping my mouth shut,” she posted recently.
“Pretty words aren’t always true,” she posted in another. “True words aren’t always pretty.”
Rowland said she does that for a reason, to show that social media isn’t just for posting negative or vitriolic comments about people that one doesn’t agree with.
And knowing that social media isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, both Rowland and Snider believe that people who want to continue using them should be more cognizant of attempts to manipulate them and their buying habits.
They also both believe that if people do that, social media can, perhaps ironically, be used to advance their efforts to bring back civility.
“Janet does a very good job with her social media,” Snider said. “I’ve been a follower of hers for a long time as well, and that’s one thing I think we could all learn from her.”
The problems with degrading civility in the world didn’t start all at once. Reversing it won’t happen immediately either. For now, the group plans to continue to meet to get to know each other better, adding a few more voices to the mix as time goes on. But in the months and years to come, it hopes to spread its message to as many people who will listen.
Until then, have another cup of coffee, and remember to agree to disagree. That’s how it starts, Rowland and Snider said.