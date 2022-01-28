The Giving Club, through $100 donations from each of its members, will choose a recipient to be awarded more than $19,000 on Feb. 7.
Each member of The Giving Club who attends the meeting will nominate one local nonprofit, with three nominations drawn at random, After a brief presentation about each nonprofit, members will then vote to determine which nonprofit will receive this quarter’s donations.
“The Giving Club is a great way to make a big impact on local nonprofits and those they serve while also connecting with a diverse group of like-minded, local women,” said Carol Todd, Giving Club steering committee member.
The Feb. 7 meeting will be held at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main Street in Grand Junction, at 5:15 p.m. with appetizers, beverages and socializing.
Those interested in joining the Mesa County women’s networking and philanthropic club are invited to attend or visit gjgivingclub.org to become a member and learn more about the club.
Membership is open to any woman and requires only a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee.
“There is really no way to measure the impact the Giving Club has on our community. Sure, we know the donation will be around $19,000, but some members will give more, donate to all three nominees, or even start volunteering, and most will share what they’ve learned with other people,” Amber Hodges of the steering committee said.
Since beginning in 2014, The Giving Club has donated more than $524,500 to 30 Mesa County nonprofits including The Latimer House, Partners, and Catholic Outreach.