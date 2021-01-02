They say time flies when you’re having fun, but it wasn’t always fun for the two Mesa County commissioners who will be leaving the three-member board later this month.
When Commissioners John Justman and Rose Pugliese started their jobs eight years ago, they faced a lot of tough questions over the surprise firing of then County Administrator Chantal Unfug only weeks after they took office in January 2013.
The two would later face similar questions over the sudden resignation of Unfug’s replacement, Tom Fisher, after only one year on the job, and then former County Administrator Frank Whidden in 2019.
In the cases of Unfug and Whidden, commissioners were silent or vague about why their top officials were departing county employment.
It took numerous Colorado Open Records Act requests by The Daily Sentinel in both cases to determine what actually took place. In the case of Unfug, it’s still somewhat unclear why she was let go. Officially, the then commission said it was a “mutual agreement,” but emails obtained by the newspaper between commissioners and Unfug clearly showed that she had no idea her job was on the line.
In May of 2019 after being on paid administrative leave for two months, Whidden submitted a terse, one-sentence resignation. At the time, commissioners said they couldn’t comment on the resignation, saying it was a personnel matter.
More open records requests and other sources revealed that the county had hired a special investigator to look into allegations that Whidden had sexually harassed some county employees.
Those incidents raised a lot of questions about just how transparent the board is, which is one of the reasons why the two who are replacing Justman and Pugliese, Cody Davis and Janet Rowland, have talked a lot about improving transparency between county government and the public.
Still, there were many more positive things that the outgoing commissioners accomplished during their tenure, which officially ends on Jan. 12 when Rowland and Davis are sworn into office.
For both Pugliese and Justman, much of that had to do with keeping the county as open as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, and helping to promote and bring new jobs to the county, including the national headquarters for the federal Bureau of Land Management.
For Pugliese, who is leaving the county for a job in Colorado Springs, another accomplishment was in helping to form the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance, a stand-alone board that, with a portion of voter-approved lodging tax revenue, has been successful in improving air service.
“That started with questions about what we are going to do to get more flights out of Mesa County, out of our airport, to the West Coast so we could attract more manufacturing to our community,” Pugliese said. “Now, we’re going to have direct flights to the West Coast, potentially some to the East Coast, to Chicago. That’s been really amazing.”
For Justman, he’s most proud of keeping the county’s budget in line with whatever the economy was doing, saying he, Pugliese, then Commissioner Steve Acquafresca, who was on the board when the two first got elected, and now Commissioner Scott McInnis managed to do what was needed without compromising the county’s ability to do its job.
He laments losing some good workers because the county didn’t give pay raises for about five years, but still is overall pleased with the shape the budget is in now as a result of cuts and other changes.
“When I first got elected into office, it looked like the economy was picking up and then it went downhill,” Justman said. “When we made cuts, there was some pushback, but when the dust settled everybody was able to cut back. It wasn’t pretty, but the department heads held their spending down, and the county still functioned. It wasn’t easy for them.”
One thing that Justman said he wished the county had made more progress on during his time in office is to figure out what’s next when it comes to stormwater drainage issues in the Grand Valley.
The county, along with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, jointly filed a lawsuit against the Grand Valley Drainage District in 2016 over a fee it had imposed to help raise money to improve drainage, particularly for stormwater, a suit the county and chamber won.
While Justman, who now serves on that district’s government board, opposed that fee, he understands that more needs to be done to address the underlying issue, which is a need for adequate stormwater infrastructure to handle increased urbanization of the valley.
Still, he’s not convinced that the need for more infrastructure is as great as the district initially wanted.
“I don’t care how you design that system, if you get one of those one-inch downpours in an hour or 30 minutes, it’s going to overwhelm it,” he said. “You could build the biggest, best drainage system in the world, and there will be an event that’s going to overwhelm it.”
One thing that Pugliese regrets not getting done is a new business park in Clifton at Interstate 70 and 32 Road.
While she blames feet-dragging by the federal government for it not getting done, she’s hopeful her replacements will see that project through.
Meanwhile, the one commissioner who is staying on the board for two more years, before he, too, faces term limits, is a bit sad to see Justman and Pugliese depart, saying the three have worked well together and accomplished much.
“John’s like a walking encyclopedia with an institutional knowledge of the valley, and he remembers how things worked when they started,” McInnis said. “And Rose, she is hard-driven and very capable. You kind of think it’s kind of a waste of resources to have Rose as a county commissioner because she has so much qualifications to do so many things, though I’m glad we had her as a commissioner.
“You have that kind of drive and her youthfulness, and then you’ve got John’s sage advice, that’s a nice position to slide in between,” McInnis added. “I’m going to miss them immensely.”