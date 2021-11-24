Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday season, the Colorado Department Of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up for “The Heat Is On Thanksgiving Week” drunken-driving enforcement period from today through Sunday.
Increased DUI patrols will be on duty statewide over the holiday weekend.
DUI statistics show the statewide problem hasn’t slowed down.
Since 2010, more than 250,000 drivers in Colorado have been arrested for DUI, a CDOT news release said.
While alcohol continues to be involved in most instances of impaired driving, cases involving other drugs are also rising.
“Your Colorado State troopers and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to eliminate the threat that impaired drivers present to motorists on our roadways,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
“History has shown us that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend is an extremely popular time for people to gather and excessively drink. Don’t ruin your holiday or anyone else’s; plan for a sober ride.”
During last year’s Thanksgiving week enforcement period from Nov. 20-30, 104 law enforcement agencies arrested 354 impaired drivers.
One motorist died in a crash involving an impaired driver during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“Even one life taken by an impaired driver is one too many,” said Darrell Lingk, safety director for CDOT’s office of transportation.
“With so many alternative transportation options, there’s no excuse to drive after consuming an impairing substance. If you plan on drinking or consuming marijuana, don’t drive. It is that simple.”
Even before the heightened enforcement started for Thanksgiving week, the Fruita region of the Colorado State Patrol posted on its Twitter feed that an arrest was made on Nov. 20.
“A 26-year-old was arrested for DUI this afternoon. 8 open alcoholic beverage containers on and around the driver seat when stopped. Drive sober or get pulled over,” the Twitter post read.
A DUI conviction after fines, legal fees and increased insurance can cost a person more than $13,000.
Over the recent Halloween weekend enforcement, 155 drivers were arrested for DUIs.
There are two more heightened enforcement periods for 2021:
Holiday parties from Dec. 15-29; and New Year’s Eve that starts on Dec. 30, 2021, and ends Jan. 2, 2022.
The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns.
The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events.
These enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.