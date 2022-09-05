 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The history behind the Labor Day holiday

  • Updated
The history behind the Labor Day holiday

Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is observed on the first Monday in September.

It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.

Pullman strike.jpg

BRITANNICA.COM

An illustration shows federal troops arriving in Chicago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK